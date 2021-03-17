Get to know about Jeffrey Dunham’s Personal life, net worth and more – Georgia Online





Jeffrey Dunham is an American ventriloquist stand-up comedian along with an actor. He has also appeared on several television shows like ‘Late Show with David Letterman, ‘Comedy Central Presents, ‘The tonight show’ and ‘Sonny with a chance. He was also starred in the Jeff Dunham show in the year 2009. He has been working since 1976. He has been called America’s favorite comedian bySslate. Not only this, but he also achieved the ‘Guinness Book of World records’ record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.

Personal life

Jeffrey met his first wife, Paige Brown, in Florida at the comedy corner. They started dating in December 1992 and got married in 1994. They both adopted a daughter named Bree. Their daughters Ashlyn and Kenna were born in 1995 and 1997, respectively. In 2008, Dunham filed for a divorce.

By 2009, Dunham was in a relationship with Texan Audrey, a certified nutritionist, personal trainer, and competitive bodybuilder. In 2011, they became engaged and married in 2012. In October 2015, Texan gave birth to James Jeffrey and Jack Steven.

Quick facts

He used to get fascinated with death and sex in childhood.

His father showed him how to preserve corpses.

Jeffrey was fond of haunted things since he was a child.

Jeffrey is known to have murdered someone while he was 18 years old.

Net worth

The estimated net worth of Jeff is 150 million dollars as of 2021. He is an American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian as well as an actor. He has appeared on several TV shows. His move towards comedy Central was a turning point for him. He used to make $70,000 a year when he was at University and doing performances. He is now recognized as one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. Not only this, but he has sold over 10 million DVDs and work as guest appearances in popular shows and movies. He is earning between $17-$18 million per year.





