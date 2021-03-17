Get details regarding IGNOU Study Material for students – Georgia Online

More about IGNOU Study Material
Once the University has confirmed a students’ admission, they are provided with a hard copy of the study material at their residential area via post. The study material involves books as well as assignments for first-year/semester. All the material for the entire program is not given to students at one time. It is received by students according to the year or semester wise.
From where to get the soft copy of IGNOU Study Material?
There are rare situations when students receive their study material a little late. This happens because of a delay in the post or any other reason. So, many difficulties are faced by students at that time. To prevent this situation, the University provides a soft copy of assignments on their registered email address. This material can be easily accessed and downloaded from the official website of the University without paying money. If the student opted for a printed document, then he/she can check his/her status of study material by using login credentials on the IGNOU Official Website.
What is eGyanKosh?
The IGNOU University has launched a separate National Digital Repository at www.egyankosh.ac.in. This website stores, preserves, and distributes digital learning resources. Students can gain maximum help from these digital learning resources to study at any place, any time. It has all the required assignments and books with all copyrights reserved by Indira Gandhi National Open University. This portal is also having youtube and Facebook links regarding the topics covered in the syllabus.
How and Where to download IGNOU Study Material?
These materials can be stored in student’s mobile or laptops for future use. Following are few steps on how to view or download IGNOU Study Material:
Step 1: Students require to get registered themselves at the following URL first:
http://egyankosh.ac.in/register (egyankosh)
Step 2: After registration, the student will receive an email consisting of a particular URL.
Step 3: Students need to click on that URL, and a new web page will open up on their browser. They need to fill up with their vital information like Name, Contact Number, Password, and more on this web page. The password must be of a minimum of six characters and not more than it.
Step 4: After completing all the steps, students can log into eGyanKosh now. They must visit the following URL, ”http://www.egyankosh.ac.in/password-login” (Login page), to log in and view/download the study material available.
Step 5: This final step is to learn how to view? Download the available study material in eGyanKosh.
The very first step needs a student to type a Course Code or Course name or a relevant keyword for the required content in the search box provided on the top right side. Click on the ‘search’ button afterward.
The student will see a list of links consisting of course material and related courses under the highlighted text ‘Community Hits.’
Click on the respective course code/course name.
In this step, the student needs to click on the respective blocks of his/her course to view or download the study material.
How can one check the status of IGNOU Study Material?
Visit the official website of IGNOU University.
On the web page, there would be an ‘About’ option. Students need to click on it and it will lead to ‘Divisions’ section.
Then, click on the ‘Material production and distribution division’ option. Further, click on ‘Study Material Status.’
The screen would begin showing the material status for different IGNOU academic sessions. Students need to select their enrollment session.
A login window would appear. Students must enter their enrollment number there and submit it.
It will open up the IGNOU study material status.
We hope this helps you.
