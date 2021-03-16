Read about Jerome Seinfeld’s personal life, Net worth and more – Georgia Online





Jerome Seinfeld is an American comedian, actor, writer as well as producer. He is best known for playing his own semi-fictionalized version in the sitcom named Seinfeld. This sitcom was created and wrote by Larry David as well as Jerome.

This show was premiered on NBC from the year 1989 till the year 1998. This show became one of the most popular American sitcoms of all time. He is best known for his starring role in one of the super hit television sitcoms named ‘Seinfeld.’

Early Life

Seinfeld was born in Brooklyn, New York. Seinfeld was raised in New York, and he used to attend Massapequa high school on long island. He completed his first year of graduation from the State State University of New York at Oswego, and he got migrated to queens college after his second year. There he graduated with a degree in communications as well as theatre.

In the year 1999, Seinfeld got married to Jessica Sklar. Jessica was actually married to Eric Nederlander when she and Seinfeld met, but Jessica was not happy. They had many difficulties in their relationship. Thereafter, Eric filed for divorce in 1998, and Jessica and Seinfeld got married in 1999. Now, they both have been married for 20 years.

Quick facts

Seinfeld was mentioned as the 12th funniest comedian of all time according to comedy Central in the year 2005.

When he saw Larry David for the first time, he didn’t approach him.

He considers his 2 favorite episodes 2 films, namely the Rai and the pothole.

He once stopped filming a Seinfeld episode just because it was not funny.

Net Worth

According to the year 2021, his net worth is estimated to be $950 million. Jerry is best known for playing himself in the sitcom Seinfeld which Larry and himself wrote. His salient source of income is through stand-up comedy. He’s had an excellent successful career being a stand-up comedian. Much of his net worth comes from his show. Jerry has spent 15 years being a standup comedian. During the ninth season of his show, he was earning $1 million per episode.





