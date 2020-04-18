Together at Home,’ WHO and Global Citizen’s Special Benefiting Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen have teamed up not to most effective shine a gentle at the many courageous clinical staff hanging their lives at the line to combat the coronavirus, however to additionally give other folks in every single place the arena some much-needed leisure whilst they do it.

The organizations have partnered in combination to release One World: Together at Home, a receive advantages particular that can air on broadcast TV and reside streaming services and products globally in fortify of healthcare staff on Saturday.

Along with sharing tales of the frontline from actual docs, nurses and households all over the world, the particular, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, may also come with reside performances and appearances from probably the most international’s maximum celebrated artists, philanthropists and entertainers. Of route, everybody might be broadcasting from the comforts in their properties, too, whilst encouraging audience around the globe to stick at house.

Lady Gaga plays onstage right through AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Lady Gaga will seem in WHO and Global Citizens’ receive advantages particular, One World: Together at Home” on April 18, 2020.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will host the historic match, which can function dozens of celebrities, together with Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Kerry Washington, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kacey Musgraves, David and Victoria Beckham, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lang Lang, Maluma, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

A couple of pals from Sesame Street may also take part within the particular, and will inspire audience to take the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizens pledge to stick at house.

“In the face of lockdowns and losses, it’s easy to feel helpless—but there are things we can all do to beat coronavirus. From taking care to wash our hands, to staying at home, to calling on governments, big business and billionaires to step up, it’s on all of us to take action. Join us and we’ll follow up with actions you can take to increase your impact,” the organizations stated in a commentary.

Proceeds generated from the convenience will cross against the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, along with more than a few regional charities that lend a hand supply meals, refuge and clinical consideration to these in want.

Viewers from each nook of the map can have get right of entry to to look at the particular. One World: Together at Home starts on Saturday at eight p.m. ET on broadcast networks like ABC, NBC and NatGeo. However, a reside move of the development will start at 2 p.m. ET on a number of different networks, together with Amazon Prime Video, Univision, Katz Network and Tidal. Folks at house too can track into this system by means of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.