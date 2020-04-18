The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ Music Video Passes 1 Billion Views, Third ’90s Video to Reach Milestone

The Cranberries’ 1994 hit protest tune “Zombie” handed one thousand million perspectives on YouTube on Saturday.

The Irish band’s tune is the 3rd video from the 1990s to hit the viewing milestone, trailing in the back of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Only six movies made prior to 2000 have hit the milestone, in accordance to Variety. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’Mine,” and A-ha’s “Take on Me” had additionally handed the edge in the past.

Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler shared his thank you for lovers who’ve frequently confirmed their strengthen. “We are so delighted with the news that Zombie has reached 1 Billion views on YouTube,” he wrote on Facebook. “Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years. Hopefully you are all safe and well in this bizarre time and managing to find some hope and positivity in our music.”

Lawler additionally referenced the band’s singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died in 2018: “We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too.”

“Zombie” was once the lead unmarried from the Cranberries’ sophomore album No Need to Argue. O’Riordan was once impressed to write the tune after an IRA bombing killed two younger boys, elderly 12 and three.

“At the time “Zombie” was once written, we have been traveling in the United Kingdom. It was once prior to the peace treaty and there have been a large number of bother. There have been a large number of bombs going off in London and I take note this one time a kid was once killed when a bomb was once installed a garbage bin – that is why there is that line within the tune, ‘A kid is slowly taken,'” the singer instructed Songwriting mag in an interview prior to she handed.

“I draw from a large number of other existence stories: births, deaths, struggle, ache, despair, anger, unhappiness. I’m additionally obsessive about mortality. I’ve bipolar dysfunction so I fight with temper swings – I am going from one excessive to the following. But I feel that was once beside the point when writing “Zombie” for the reason that tournament was once so large on the time – it was once in all places the papers. I simply take note being younger and spirited, with none hang-ups, I had no chip on my shoulder and would simply write what I believed.”

The video intertwines black and white photos of violence and squaddies and the band appearing with O’Riordan painted gold appearing the tune in entrance of a crucifix.

The tune and video have transcended the unique protest message and are universally liked by way of lovers world wide, with the band appearing the vintage continue to exist the Late Show and Saturday Night Live. Hard rockers Bad Wolves launched a canopy of the tune in 2018 as a tribute to O’Riordan.

Irish Rock musician Dolores O’Riordan (1971 – 2018) plays together with her band the Cranberries at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, August 11, 1994.

Jack Vartoogian/Getty