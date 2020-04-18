



A SOLDIER’s bedroom has been left untouched for 102 years after he died in a World War I battle in France.

The Second Lieutenant’s army coat, pistol and pipe had been preserved after his room used to be bricked up by means of his circle of relatives when he died in Flanders in 1918.

Second Lieutenant Hubert Rochereau, who fought in a Dragoons cavalry regiment in World War I, died in the village of Loker, Flanders, on 26 April 1918.

Heartbroken at their son’s loss of life, his oldsters bricked up the doorway to his room so it will stay a shrine to his reminiscence.

It used to be opened by means of the home’s new house owners, who’re making an allowance for turning it right into a museum.

Incredible photos throughout the room display a pistol, pipe and knives on Mr Rochereau’s window-facing table along photos of his circle of relatives, whilst his army hat sits at the mattress, subsequent to cabinets of discoloured books and his army boots.

The Second Lieutenant’s army jacket nonetheless hangs in the nook, with portions eaten by means of moths.

Mr Rochereau, born in 1896, used to be given the croix de guerre after his loss of life – a medal awarding braveness in battle.

He used to be first of all buried in a British cemetery, however used to be moved to a graveyard in his house village of Bélâbre, in the south-west of France, 4 years later.

In 1935, his oldsters gave the circle of relatives house to a French General, Eugene Bridoux, at the situation that the room be left for no less than 500 years.

World War II broke out 3 years later, and, after France fell in 1940, the General held a place in the Vichy Regime, which labored with Nazi occupiers.

When the warfare ended he fled to Spain to flee prosecution, however used to be sentenced to loss of life in 1955 and had the home confiscated.

General Bridoux’s granddaughter bought the home in the 1950s, and her husband, Daniel Fabre, used to be nonetheless residing in the home in 2014.

The mayor of Bélâbre, Laurent Laroche, stated when native officers have been invited to look the home in the 1980s, the circle of relatives “intended to keep the promise made to keep the room untouched.”

He added: “We can not omit that this is a personal assets.

“Mr Fabre has two daughters and we don’t know what they will do with it one day. Indeed, they are perfectly free to do whatever they want.”

Mayor Laroche has earlier stated the circle of relatives will have to flip the room right into a museum.

Mr Fabre informed French newspaper L’Express that he would care for the room “not out of piety but out of respect.”

He added: “A sense of responsibility and perhaps privde certainly haunted this family of soclders, one of whose ancestors had served as house marshal under Napoleon.”

