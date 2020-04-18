Saturday Jackpot is $24 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/18/20 is $24 million. The Saturday night time drawing shall be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page will also be bookmarked and refreshed to look in case you grasp the successful numbers. Tonight’s 04/18/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $24 million, with a money choice of $19.Three million. The jackpot may just building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in line with officers.

The successful numbers on Wednesday (04/15/20) for the $22 million Powerball jackpot have been: 10-12-33-36-41 with a Powerball of 02. The Power Play used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there used to be a price ticket bought in California that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the pink Powerball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, the second one prize would had been price $2 million.

The closing successful price ticket bought used to be bought in New Jersey for the 04/08/20 jackpot price $190 million. Normally, the sport would reset to a $40 million minimal, however the present COVID-19 pandemic pressured Powerball officers to chop the minimal jackpot in part, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot that used to be $20 million.

The earlier grand prize received used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan. The grand prize winner ahead of that used to be on 01/29/20. That price ticket used to be bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million.

The closing grand prize successful price ticket ahead of that used to be bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions ahead of the Bonita Springs price ticket used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

A Powerball price ticket bought close to Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.

Photo via Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot measurement—in line with Powerball’s web site.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and considered one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $20 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the respectable Powerball web site.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $20 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web site for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash all the way through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional buck. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is now not right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with a good upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Saturday night time we will be able to submit the Powerball 04/18/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the best-ever best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico