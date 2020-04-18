Roger Stone Tells Tucker Carlson Going to Jail Would Be ‘Essentially a Death Sentence’

In his first tv look because the lifting of a 16-month-long gag order, former Trump adviser Roger Stone instructed Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday that if he went to jail, it will be a “death sentence.”

Stone used to be convicted in 2019 for obstructing a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling within the 2016 election. Throughout the trial, Stone claimed to be blameless of the costs and pleaded now not in charge.

Although he used to be convicted, Stone’s criminal group tried to download a retrial which used to be denied via Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday.

“So at this point,” Stone stated, “the judge has ordered me to surrender in two weeks and at 67 years old with some underlying health problems, including a history of asthma, I believe with the coronavirus it is essentially a death sentence.”

Stone stated he felt the actual reason why he used to be prosecuted used to be that he “refused to bear false witness” in opposition to Trump.

“I wasn’t prosecuted because I was covering anything up for the president,” Stone stated. “I was prosecuted because I refused to bear false witness against the president. I refused to dissemble, as the prosecutors wanted, about numerous phone calls between myself and candidate Trump in 2016.”

Newsweek reached out to Stone for remark.

Drew Angerer/Getty

After Stone’s verdict used to be introduced, prosecutors from the Department of Justice really useful a jail sentence of up to 9 years.

However, Attorney General William Barr overruled the prosecutors’ determination and known as for Stone to obtain a lighter sentence. In protest, the group of prosecutors resigned.

Jury foreperson Tomeka Hart got here out of anonymity to shield the prosecutors. “It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors,” Hart wrote in 2019. “They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system.”

After it used to be found out that Hart had posted anti-Trump sentiments on her social media pages, Stone’s legal professionals requested for a retrial at the grounds that Hart lied on her juror questionnaire about her affairs of state.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s been very clear that all defendants are entitled to a jury that is impartial and indifferent,” Stone stated Friday. “But in this case it is undisputable that the jury forewoman attacked both me and President Trump in 2019 social media postings, lied about that during jury selection and then later deleted her Facebook page to cover her trails.”

Stone’s request for a retrial used to be denied Thursday via federal pass judgement on Amy Berman Jackson, who dominated that Stone should record in particular person to serve his sentence inside of 14 days.

Jackson additionally stated that Hart did “nothing wrong” right through the jury variety procedure.

“The juror’s personal affiliation with Democratic politics was set forth in her written answers,” Jackson wrote in her Thursday ruling.

Stone’s order to jail got here as President Donald Trump’s former private lawyer Michael Cohen used to be anticipated to serve the rest of his jail sentence at house due to the specter of coronavirus unfold. Cohen used to be convicted in 2018 for supplying hush cash to two ladies who claimed to have had sexual affairs with Trump.