Pornhub creates website filled entirely with videos of people washing their hands amid coronavirus lockdown





PORNHUB has made a website complete of videos of people washing their hands amid coronavirus lockdown.

The tongue-in-cheek clips come with a girl strolling thru a grocery store with social distancing indicators marked at the ground as she dribbled santiser onto her hands.

Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the most recent information & updates

The parody website is an actual copy of Pornhub however slightly than raunchy videos, the web page is awash with handwashing clips.

The web site teamed up with Amazon Dating to release ‘Scrubhub’ as a reminder for people to stay their mitts blank within the struggle towards Covid-19.

From the Boi Bar to the Bathroom, This Bear Likes It Filthy Clean and Hot Girl Goes Wild in Public are just a few comical clips to be had at the web site.

Site creators Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn mentioned: “We wanted to take something as mundane as washing your hands and make it entertaining in the only way we know – by taking a joke way too far.”

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub mentioned: “Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone – politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes – has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus.”

KEEP IT CLEAN

As neatly as elevating consciousness of the significance of handwashing, the web site could also be accepting donations against Invisible Hands – a charity that brings meals and necessities to prone communities in portions of America.

Pornhub could also be donating tens and hundreds of surgical mask to emergency services and products in New York.

They also are donating 85 in step with cent of video gross sales for performers suffering from the virus, a $25,000 donation to the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

This comes as cyber hackers had been importing x-rated photographs throughout on-line swimming exercises for fogeys and children.

The ill trolls focused the reside consultation which was once being led via Scottish pool stars.

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS – STAY IN THE KNOW Don't leave out the most recent information and figures – and very important recommendation for you and your circle of relatives. To obtain The Sun’s Coronavirus e-newsletter for your inbox each and every tea time, enroll right here.

To observe us on Facebook, merely ‘Like’ our Coronavirus web page.

Get Britain’s best-selling newspaper delivered for your smartphone or pill on a daily basis – to find out extra.

Over 200 audience have been left disgusted when the Zoom flow was once hijacked with porn.

Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott, 22, was once main the reside broadcast when it was once hit.

Afterwards he raged: “Our open invite exercise date was once cancelled because of a ill particular person.

“I am sorry for what everyone and more importantly for what the kids that were a part of the workout had to see.”

The flow was once briefly halted when the pictures seemed.

Furious folks have blasted the vile hackers.

Mum Fiona Davidson mentioned: “My 11 year old says he can’t unsee it. Feel so angry that people can be so awful knowing it’s something aimed at kids.”

maximum learn in information 'I'LL UNLOCK BRITAIN'

PM may go back to guide UK out of lockdown as early as subsequent week OH BEER ME

Pubs 'will reopen LAST' in phased go out from coronavirus lockdown

VIRUS CRISIS

Deaths bounce via 888 to 15,464 as NHS hospitals to expire of robes this weekend

GRIM TALLY

UK coronavirus loss of life toll passes 15,000 as 888 die in an afternoon and 114,217 inflamed

VIRUS FIGHT

Parks MUST keep open & circle of relatives must attend funerals to make lockdown bearable

'LOST WORLD'

Engineer, 24, surrender fashionable existence for Indonesia tribe & lived on monkeys and bats





Lyndsay Elliott added: “I’m a 49-year-old and really feel the similar. I used to be in tears afterwards from surprise and anger.

“I did some serious swearing to get it out my head.”

And Fiona Philip mentioned: “Some total scumbags out there.”





Source link