



EYES two see you — two see you, eyes!

A couple of damselflies peer immediately into the digicam lens with their bulging green peepers.

Solent News

Life is trojan horse a dream for those damselflies as they pose completely.

The vibrantly colored predatory duo had been captured on digicam whilst perching on a leaf.

They munch different bugs together with flies and mosquitoes.

The two bugs stared directly into the lens with their bulging green eyes to have their snap taken.

Alberto Ghizzi Panizza, who specalises in close-up images, snapped them in combination and for my part at Pianura Padana valley, northern Italy.

They’re associates.

A case of eye, eye, eye, eye such as you very a lot.





