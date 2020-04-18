Pair of damselfies show off their bulging green eyes in stunning close-up snaps
World 

Pair of damselfies show off their bulging green eyes in stunning close-up snaps

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


EYES two see you — two see you, eyes!

A couple of damselflies peer immediately into the digicam lens with their bulging green peepers.

A couple of damselflies with bulging green eyes stare immediately into the digicam lens
Solent News
The green-eyed monster is inquisitive about having its snap taken because it poses completely
Solent News

Life is trojan horse a dream for those damselflies as they pose completely.

The vibrantly colored predatory duo had been captured on digicam whilst perching on a leaf.

They munch different bugs together with flies and mosquitoes.

The two bugs stared directly into the lens with their bulging green eyes to have their snap taken.

Alberto Ghizzi Panizza, who specalises in close-up images, snapped them in combination and for my part at Pianura Padana valley, northern Italy.

The predatory duo used to be perching on a leaf
Solent News
The associates had been captured in Italy through close-up photographer Alberto Ghizzi Panizza
Solent News

They’re associates.

A case of eye, eye, eye, eye such as you very a lot.

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give "News Parliament" an insight into the most recent news hitting the "Technology" sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role.

