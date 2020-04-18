Musicians Mourn the Loss of Soft Boys, David Bowie Bassist Matthew Seligman

Thomas Dolby (R) plays on level along with his band Lyndon Connah (keys), Kevin Armstrong (guitar), Justin Hildreth (drums) and Matthew Seligman (bass) at Union Chapel on February 28, 2010 in London, England.

Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty

Former Soft Boys and Thompson Twins bassist Matthew Seligman died on Friday at the age of 64, reportedly from COVID-19 headaches.

A revered bassist, Seligman had a protracted, spectacular resume having performed with David Bowie, the Waterboys, Tori Amos, and Thomas Dolby.

Seligman carried out on the Soft Boys’ vintage 1980 album Underwater Moonlight and likewise performed on his former Soft Boys bandmate Robyn Hitchcock’s solo albums Black Snake Diamond Role, Groove Decay, and Invisible Hitchcock.

According to NME, Seligman additionally served as a human rights solicitor out of doors of tune.

“Pop music is about overstating the obvious” – Matthew Seligman, July 14 1955 – April 17 2020

— Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) April 18, 2020

Hitchcock shared a heartfelt memorial for the bassist on his Facebook web page, remembering Seligman’s optimism recording Underwater Moonlight. “I’m writing this as Matthew Seligman slips out of this life and into wherever souls go next. Everybody goes, but none of us were expecting Matthew to leave us so abruptly, forever,” he wrote. “It is strange and very sad to be talking of him in the past tense.”

“I’m profoundly grateful to have played music with him – you could really see his face light up like a full moon when he listened back to a take he enjoyed. Onstage he would lope and lurch and pace when the music moved him. Matthew is, was, and always will be one of the greats,” he wrote, additionally pronouncing that his ideas had been along with his spouse and kids.

Last summer time with Matthew Seligman, my good bass participant good friend who’s on Day 10 of an prompted coma in St George’s London with Covid-19. It’s time to get well now, Matthew. %.twitter.com/O3whhAor9C

— Thomas Dolby (@ThomasDolby) April 13, 2020

Dolby remembered the bassist through sharing pictures of the two taking part in in combination on Facebook, together with one with the lyrics: “Some words are sad to sing/Some leave me tongue-tied/(But the hardest thing to tell you)/But the hardest words I know/Are I love you goodbye,” from his tune “I Love You Goodbye.”

The Waterboys’ Mike Scott known as Seligman an “Old friend, true gentleman, [and] ace bassist.” He additionally famous Seligman’s willpower to Fulham soccer membership. “Travel on well Matthew Seligman,” he wrote.

The Complete David Bowie creator Nicholas Pegg additionally wrote about what a loss it’s to have Seligman long gone because of the coronavirus.

Sad information that we have got misplaced to the virus the good Matthew Seligman, bassist for the Soft Boys, Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins and lots of extra. He performed with Bowie at Live Aid, and on studio tracks together with Chilly Down, Dancing in the Street, and the mighty Absolute Beginners. %.twitter.com/UUoBQ3tx7k

— Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) April 18, 2020

Other musicians who had been influenced through Seligman paid their very own tributes on Twitter, together with the Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, who accompanied his memorial with anger at the coronavirus, and lo-fi singer-songwriter Adam Fleming.

Music reporters additionally poured of their odes to Seligman on Twitter. Dan Epstein, who is written for Rolling Stone and Revolver, bid the bassist “a funky farewell.” Telegraph tune critic Neil McCormick shared a bunch of pictures of Seligman from each some of his performances (like with Bowie at Live Aid) and his personal non-public studies with Seligman.

A cool farewell to Matthew Seligman, who performed on such a lot of nice data (together with this, one of my all-time favorites), and was once through all accounts additionally a in point of fact pretty individual. And unfortunately, every other sufferer of the virus. #RIP https://t.co/tvCozHfmQR

— Dan Epstein (@BigHairPlasGras) April 18, 2020

My good friend Matthew Seligman has died of this shitty malicious program. He was once a best bassist, a human rights solicitor & only a pretty human. He performed with many nice other people. We had been all very proud of him when he sponsored Bowie at Live Aid. He had a beautiful smile, & actual kindness. So unhappy. %.twitter.com/tjnLNVKe8Y

— Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) April 18, 2020

That’s Matthew in blue soar go well with & giant hair at the back of Bowie at Live Aid. They had a pair of fast rehearsals then he was once onstage at the largest gig ever with the largest superstar of our occasions. Always cool as the proverbial cucumber. %.twitter.com/l9SdsYefU5

— Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) April 18, 2020

Matthew Seligman plays with Thomas Dolby and his band at Union Chapel on February 28, 2010 in London, England.

Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty