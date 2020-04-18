Maryland Residents Conduct Caravan Protest Against Governor’s Coronavirus Restrictions

Maryland citizens gridlocked the streets of Annapolis Saturday in a caravan-style protest towards the state’s lockdown measures right through the coronavirus pandemic.

Lilly Price, a reporter for the Capital Gazette, an Annapolis newspaper, tweeted out a video of the protest: “The Reopen Maryland protest is gathering by car rather than on foot. Lots of horns and heckling.”

Price additionally tweeted this pictures: “The gridlock route is following circle traffic patterns in a slow, but orderly fashion.”

Price tweeted an image of 1 lady who held an indication that learn, “It’s 2020, not Orwell’s 1984.” She wrote in her tweet: “Natalie Brown is a small-business owner who runs a travel agency. She said she understands people are dying but the shutdown will “‘kill extra other people ultimately if the financial system does not open quickly.'”

The protest, which came about between 12 and a couple of p.m. ET Saturday, was once arranged by way of Reopen Maryland, a Facebook crew “of Maryland citizens concerned about the impact of mass shutdowns and school closures in response to COVID-19,” in line with their web page. It additionally mentioned that they’re a calm advocacy crew who desires the “immediate, responsible reopening of [Maryland’s] business, educational, and religious institutions.”

The crew put out a petition on Change.org Thursday asking Governor Larry Hogan reopen the state “immediately.”

“We acknowledge the tragedy caused by COVID-19 and appreciate that it is a significant public health concern. However, the economic, social and educational disruption caused by shutdowns is guaranteed to cause significant, even greater, harm, leading to increased deaths, economic disruption, loss of livelihood, and educational challenges for Marylanders and their families, and far less disruptive means of managing the disease can be employed,” the petition states.

“Marylanders are struggling daily to pay bills, maintain family unity, ensure their children’s well-being, and remain connected. Research has demonstrated that non-economically disruptive social distancing measures can be sufficient to control the spread of COVID-19, and we call upon Governor Hogan to hear his constituents and immediately begin the responsible reopening of our state.”

Republican state delegates despatched a letter to Hogan Friday asking him to “consider a regional approach to relaxing the restrictions,” the Capital Gazette reported, equivalent to in rural spaces of the state.

Hogan mentioned right through his day-to-day coronavirus briefing Friday that the measures taken by way of the state, which come with ultimate down companies deemed non-essential, are essential.

“I completely understand why people are anxious to get things going. I want to get our economy back and get things opened up as quickly as possible just as much as anybody does, but we’re also going to have to do that in a safe manner,” Hogan mentioned.

Maryland has 12,308 showed circumstances of the unconventional coronavirus so far and 463 deaths, in line with the Maryland COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – APRIL 17: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks to journalists right through a information briefing in regards to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic in entrance of the Maryland State House April 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon introduced that every one state public colleges will stay closed till May 15. (Photo by way of Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

