John Krasinski Holds Virtual Prom With Guests Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and Jonas Brothers

Even although such a lot of highschool scholars will fail to notice proms this yr because of the COVID-19 pandemic, actor John Krasinski hosted a star-studded digital promenade to offer prime schoolers that particular night time.

Since the pandemic started, Krasinski has taken to YouTube with a brand new collection, Some Good News, the place he tries to spotlight certain issues occurring whilst everyone seems to be confined to their very own houses. Past tales come with ICU groups inventing dances for other folks coming off of ventilators, nuns lip-syncing to Queen, and a tender boy who reveals it vital to greet each individual he sees in the boulevard.

Fittingly (since they are all repeatedly scrolling via their already), Krasinski hosted his SGN promenade on TikTookay (and YouTube). In a hilarious clip, Krasinski introduced that he would DJ (with some assist from DJ D-Nice who hosted an epic after-prom celebration) promenade for the elegance of 2020. “Confused? Me too. For all of you missing prom, I’m hosting this Friday night,” he mentioned in the announcement video.

In some other video, he presented everybody a digital sluggish dance to “Lady in Red” by way of Kurt Darren to advertise the digital promenade.

Actor John Krasinski attends the “A Quiet Place Part II” World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty

To make up for the truth that prime schoolers are lacking their night time, Krasinski invited a few of the most well liked artists in tune these days, making him the easiest promenade DJ of the yr. Billie Eilish and Finneas hopped in to accomplish her hit “Bad Guy.” Dressed to the nines, the Jonas Brothers performed “Sucker” for the shindig. Chance the Rapper additionally jumped on the are living circulate for his efficiency of the Coloring Book lower “All We Got.”

Krasinski additionally invited alongside some well-known pals, comparable to his Office co-star Rainn Wilson.

Because such a lot of proms had been canceled, highschool seniors took the efficiency to throw their promenade clothes on and rejoice the finish in their highschool careers with the main pop stars, making the easiest out of a foul state of affairs, sharing their footage for the tournament.

After the digital promenade wrapped up, Krasinski thanked everybody for tuning in and the celebrities who pitched in for performances.

“Thank you ALL for being a part of the most DIY prom in history!!! #SGNProm !!! And if you wanna see how life is really done head over to the after party with my hero @dnice on Instagram live,” he tweeted. “Aaaand I’m old! Didn’t even tag my hero correctly! @djdnice is the man who brought prom to the next level! Thank you to him @chancetherapper @rainnwilson to @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas and to the great @billieeilish and next level brother @finneas! Thank you all!”

