‘I’m Caring For The Kids of Essential Workers in Compton’

I’m a certified high quality childcare supplier in the glorious town of Compton, California. I supply instructing and actions which can be age and developmentally suitable for the youngsters in our care, however as a result of of COVID-19, we’re simplest taking care of very important staff’ youngsters at the moment.

Compton Unified School District closed colleges on March 16, and that was once once we truly began buckling down right here, in phrases of additional protection and precautions.

Bus drivers, grocery staff, nurses and tax preparers—the ones are the employees whose youngsters come right here to Sanders Family Day Care. Some of the grocery staff’ shifts at the moment are beginning even previous, so we’ve got adjusted our occasions right here in order that we will paintings with their schedules. Because with out them all of us would not be capable of have the provides and issues that we want.

Normally I’d up at 5am to be in a position at 6am, however now I’m up at 4am, showering and having my espresso, checking to ensure that issues are secure, and doing additional sanitising. Normally our day starts with the youngsters coming in between 6am and 9.30am.

The youngsters are elderly from two to 10-years-old at this time. Some days we’ve got two youngsters and different days it could be seven. They’re with us till round 6pm at night time.

I really like what I do. I’m so captivated with offering the most productive that we will for our youngsters. It does not topic what their financial standing is, or what nation their folks got here from—it is a giant global out right here and I need them to be ready.

Friday is typically our particular ‘a laugh Friday’, however for now, each day is a laugh Friday.

We’ve altered many of our day by day routines. The major factor, at the side of protection, is to stay the youngsters and their households uplifted. We’re now not ready to carry palms or do circle time, so we’ve got realized other ways to turn affection. Crossing our hands in entrance of our our bodies, approach ‘giant hugs’. Waving them up and down throughout our our bodies approach ‘hi, and the way are you?’

Each kid now has their very own actions, while ahead of they may all play in combination. Friday is typically our particular ‘a laugh Friday’, however for now, each day is a laugh Friday. That thought was once from our little soon-to-be eleven-year-old. She stated, “let’s make every day our happy day!”

We’ve additionally been the usage of YouTube to take box journeys. We placed on our T-shirts and we went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and visited the cherry blossoms at the East Coast. As the children love making a song Frère Jacques, we identified France on our map, placed on our T-shirts, and were given ‘on a aircraft’.

Renaldo Sanders at Sanders Family Day Care in Compton, California. Flowers and hearts lend a hand to stay the youngsters glad and uplifted.

RENALDO SANDERS

We have little songs like, “Cover your mouth when you cough and you sneeze. Atchoo! Cough, cough.” And we practise hand washing. A mum or dad of twins we’ve got right here advised us, “oh, my babies are such good hand washers. They’re washing their hands better than me!”

Sometimes I’ve to visit the toilet and feature a cry, as a result of I’m a bit unhappy that we are not able to do sure issues.

We have been going to make COVID-19 hats, and one of youngsters stated “ohh, but I don’t want to get sick.” So I stated, “we’re going to put the germs on them, and then you’ll find something to put on them that can chase these germs away.”

They’re glad. That’s the primary factor. I’m listening to extra of “you make my heart happy!” as a result of that is what I inform them. So now they are announcing it.

The youngsters say, “we miss being able to run and give you a hug,” And you need to say, “well, we’re going to do an elbow bump instead.” Of route they wish to hug, and you notice them succeed in out. Sometimes I’ve to visit the toilet and feature a cry, as a result of I’m unhappy that we are not able to do sure issues. But we are simply understanding a special approach. So I am going in, have a cry, after which I come again out and I believe higher. Or I say, “these are happy tears,” as a result of they learn about my glad tears. The youngsters are doing higher than me!

Renaldo Sanders with some of the books at Sanders Family Day Care in Compton, California.

RENALDO SANDERS

A pair of weeks in the past, all through the primary week of social distancing, we have been out on a stroll and a neighbour ran out of her area and stated, “I’ve been looking for you all!” and gave us gallons of milk. Another neighbour introduced meals and bread. One of our folks works at a grocery retailer, and he introduced in water, paper towels, rest room paper and sanitising pieces.

Right now, the one factor that we’re in want of is mask. We’ve made mask for the youngsters, however we will’t in finding any available in the market. But any other kid care suppliers don’t seem to be ready to seek out provides they want—milk, paper items, cleansing items or sure meals. Especially our brothers and sisters which can be in rural spaces, it is very laborious for them.

But right here, we are simply completely crushed with presents, and it is this type of blessing.

It turns out like despite the fact that folks have been appreciative in the previous, now they’re much more so. We’re sharing data by means of social media with the households that are not right here at the present time. And we will do FaceTime or ship texts with footage of issues we are doing, and the oldsters are doing the similar again.

I are living in and run Sanders Family Day Care from my house in a housing construction, we first moved right here 34 years in the past. Many of the folk would typically be operating, so they would not see us out strolling all through the day.

But now, everyone’s waving, and so glad to peer each and every different. If other folks in the neighbourhood see me with out the youngsters, they’re going to say “where are your kids? Are you closed? Are you safe? Do you need anything?” That’s this type of blessing. Just the outpouring and sharing of that love and fear. I’ve liked dwelling right here these kind of years, however it is even higher now.

Renaldo Sanders and her assistant, Miss Ginny. Together they run Sanders Family Day Care in Compton, California.

RENALDO SANDERS

I believe that I’m secure and I really like what I do, and my households want me and I additionally want them. It’s just right for all of us. I’m now not involved at this second about catching anything else from somebody, as a result of everybody’s training their protection. If you have not attended right here inside the remaining two weeks you will not be admitted, in case you have signs of flu, or your eyes are not transparent then you’ll’t come in.

I would not have somebody else come in our house, even my granddaughter. That’s truly unhappy for me. She’s 14-years-old and he or she’s house together with her circle of relatives. I’m lacking her however we are speaking and ready to make use of these kind of new applied sciences.

I really like to bounce, and to move out dancing with my sister. So with social distancing, it was once like “woah, no dancing?” So I discovered the best way to do social distance dancing with YouTube. I’ve different buddies who’re doing it too, everyone’s dancing and having a laugh. In the evenings when the children are not right here or at the weekend.

I used to be pondering in reality, if this had came about we could say 10, 20, 30 years in the past, I’d be so kooky! No additional track? But this fashion, we are staying in contact.

At Sanders Family Care, we’ve got all been in combination for the reason that starting of this, so we are mindful and we are secure, however we aren’t going to let it take over us. We will upward push, and that’s the reason what I inform them, and we can.

Renaldo Sanders runs Sanders Family Day Care and has been a certified high quality kid care supplier since 1993. She is a member of Child Care Providers United – SEIU Local 99, a union based to enhance the occupation and make sure each kid has get right of entry to to high quality early finding out and care.

As advised to Jenny Haward