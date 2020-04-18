How to Watch Saturday’s Latest COVID-19 Updates

The White House’s Coronavirus Task Force will grasp its newest press briefing Saturday night time, the place President Donald Trump is predicted to announce updates at the federal govt’s function in curtailing the coronavirus pandemic – this is how to watch.

I can be having a White House Press Conference these days at 5:00 P.M. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

The Saturday press briefing is ready to happen at Five p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will probably be broadcast from the White House’s James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. The reliable White House web page will function the livestream in addition to its reliable YouTube channel.

Although the president isn’t a member of the Coronavirus Task Force, he introduced he can be talking on the Saturday presser–a transfer that has time and again angered critics who say he’s the usage of the tips consultation to rail in opposition to political combatants.

On Friday, the president boisterously introduced his toughen for “Open Up America” and “You Can’t Close America” rally-goers who’re difficult coronavirus stay-in-place orders in different states with Democrat governors. “LIBERATE Minnesota!” Trump proclaimed on Twitter Friday night time, providing no less than tacit toughen for the coronavirus lockdown protesters in Midwest swing states.

Protesters defying Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’ stay-in-place orders chanted “lock her up” outdoor the Michigan Capitol final week. The word was once in the past used to refer to Trump’s 2016 presidential election rival, Hillary Clinton.

“The last thing I want to do is to have a second wave here,” Whitmer replied to Trump’s complaint.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s newest COVID-19 statistics, the United States has over 716,00zero showed instances of coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon. There had been additionally been greater than 37,600 deaths tied to the coronavirus because it first emerged previous this 12 months.

On Saturday morning, the president lashed out on Twitter in opposition to the “Lamestream Media” and demanded that information shops disclose the identities of anonymously quoted assets — a widespread argument made via Trump in opposition to unfavourable stories. Talks between Trump, the government and state governments broke down once more Friday as contributors of each events within the U.S. Senate accused every different of blockading stimulus bills to tens of millions of Americans.

“Republicans tried to pass more money for Americans’ paychecks last week. Democrats blocked it. Speaker Pelosi said she saw ‘no data as to why we need it.’ She said ‘we have time to negotiate.’ Democrats did nothing and now the program has shut down,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remarked Thursday, in a tweet shared via the president.

The White House’s Coronavirus Task Force will grasp its newest press briefing Saturday night time, the place President Donald Trump is predicted to announce updates at the federal govt’s function in curtailing the coronavirus pandemic.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images