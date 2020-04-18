Gianna Bryant, the Daughter of Kobe Who Also Perished in Crash, Among the Honorary WNBA Draft Picks

The Women’s National Basketball Association started its 2020 digital draft Friday evening by means of saying 3 honorary selections, which incorporated the overdue Gianna Bryant, who perished in a January helicopter crash at the side of her father, former NBA famous person Kobe Bryant.

Gigi, as Gianna used to be highest identified, used to be introduced as an honorary pick out at the side of Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who had been Gigi’s teammates and who additionally died in the January 26 crash.

Gigi’s mom, Vanessa, posted the piece to Instagram, and stated it could had been a “dream come true” for Gigi to be drafted into the WNBA.

“It would have been a dream come true for her,” Vanessa, stated on ESPN.com. “Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA. Thank you. I want to congratulate all of this year’s draft picks. Congratulations. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality.”

All 3 women commemorated Friday evening had been teammates, and all on the crash that killed 9 other people on January 26 out of doors of Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant used to be 41.

The WNBA, now not lengthy after the crash, stated it could have a tribute to Gigi, who aspired to play in the league, ahead of its 2020 draft.

The first pick out taken general by means of the New York Liberty in the draft Friday used to be Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, a chum of the circle of relatives who spoke at the memorial for Kobe and Gigi. Ionescu is the best Division I faculty participant (males’s or girls’s) in historical past to attain greater than 2,000 issues, clutch 1,000 rebounds and dish out 1,000 assists in a profession.

A tribute to Kobe and Gigi used to be additionally made at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago throughout February, in which maximum of the pregame rite used to be devoted to them together with a stirring rendition of “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)” by means of Chicago local Jennifer Hudson whilst photographs of Kobe Bryant had been proven in the background had been proven at the United Center in Chicago.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball recreation between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by means of Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The NBA has been suspended indefinitely with the spreading of COVID-19, often referred to as coronavirus. The virus resulted in the abrupt halt of now not best the NBA and its season and playoffs, however the get started of WNBA’s coaching camps and season get started later this month and into May.

Coronavirus has halted sports activities round the global and in the United States. There is not any timetable when sports activities will get started again up. The best issues going down now are digital workout routines, and digital drafts, like the WNBA’s this night and the scheduled NFL Draft subsequent week.