



In February, earlier than the present international lockdown to curb the unfold of COVID-19, the Khachapuri Index hit an all-time prime.

The index, an unofficial economic marker for the rustic of Georgia, doesn’t need to do with reputation: It displays the price of making the rustic’s staple meals—khachapuri actually manner “cheese bread”—at house and makes use of it as an economic indicator—now not not like equivalent annual calculations executed within the U.S. for Thanksgiving dinner, or the Big Mac Index, an casual comparability by means of The Economist on buying energy parity the use of the cost of McDonald’s flagship burger.

But with eating places closed indefinitely, and going to the grocer only to investigate costs not applicable, the International School of Economics at Tbilisi State University couldn’t track the cost of yeast, eggs, flour, butter, milk, and cheese (together with power prices) to make its per thirty days calculation for March. Instead, the index has been performed thru crowdsourcing the tips, asking citizens to inform economists what they paid with a view to analyze the costs. Because whilst eating places may now not be capable to welcome diners, the khachapuri is going on: After all, it is the easiest meals for staying house and yearning convenience.

Georgians already knew that, however there’s no time just like the pandemic for Americans to be told it. The similar issues that make khachapuri so very important to day-to-day existence in Georgia have made it interesting to Americans—despite the fact that most commonly in eating places, thus far.

“It’s bread, cheese, egg, butter; all the most beautiful things put together,” says Rose Previte of Washington D.C.’s Compass Rose. “There’s nothing not to like.”

Georgian khachapuri, a boat-shaped cheese-filled bread, at Compass Rose in Washington, D.C. Greg Powers—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Google searches for the Georgian staple khachapuri are 50% more not unusual now than they had been two years in the past and two times as in style as 4 years in the past. Instagram brims with pictures of the attention-grabbing Adjaruli model, and previous to the shelter-in-place orders, Georgian eating places sprang up like wildflowers across the nation.

Food creator Polina Chesnakova—whose cookbook, Hot Cheese: Over 50 Gooey, Oozy, Melty Recipes, comes out in September (with a khachapuri recipe, naturally), notes the common enchantment of the elements, specifically the melty, gooey filling: “It gives a moment of suspense, a setting of the stage, when a big Adjaruli khachapuri comes out of the oven.”

The khachapuri taste with the large pizza-like crust and sunshine yellow yolk within the heart—originating from Batumi, at the Black Sea—is the sort maximum regularly served within the United States. But the more not unusual model served day-to-day on tables in Tbilisi—and used within the index—is the straightforward crammed pita-like type known as Imeruli. “Georgia has a rich dairy culture,” explains Chesnakova of her place of origin, “and it shows its love for cheese with khachapuri.” Megruli khachapuri provides a layer of cheese on most sensible of the Imeruli, whilst the Achma variation is layered like lasagna, and, an simple model, Penovani, makes use of puff pastry for the bread portion.

Any dialog with a Georgian or restaurateur making Georgian meals in the end comes again to this massive selection: While the attention-grabbing Adjaruli khachapuri owns Instagram and attracts diners within the U.S., the meals is much less about an important day and more a easy, no-frills, on a regular basis staple dish. “It’s not pizza,” says Sergey Zdorodetstkiy, a spouse in a not too long ago opened Georgian café in Seattle known as Skalka. “You can’t open the fridge and see what else can go on top, it’s just two ingredients.”

That minimalism speaks to other folks. “Georgian cuisine is to Russia is as Mexican food is in the U.S.,” Previte says—an followed favourite served at community eating places and regarded as a quintessential convenience meals. Though Skalka most often serves plenty of breakfast meals, the downtown café has concerned with Georgian delicacies whilst restricted to takeout and supply, specifically khachapuri, which it began providing by way of drive-thru after it needed to shutter its seating. While logistics have stymied Skalka for the instant, it used to be wildly in style. “We want to do what we love and make what people love,” says Zdorodetstkiy.

Making Adjarian khachapuri in a tandoor oven on the Georgian eating place Mama Gochi in Moscow. Sergei Fadeichev—TASS/Getty Images

That perspective embodies what makes khachapuri such a lot more than an on a regular basis staple. When Previte first moved to Moscow together with her journalist husband, she says, “Western food was expensive, and Russian food not great.” It wasn’t till a neighbor cooked her a Georgian meal that she after all felt at house. “The experience of living in Moscow was of loving Georgian food,” partly as a result of the character of the rustic’s delicacies, she says. “Georgia is so welcoming.” It’s what impressed her to function the delicacies and its famous person dish at her eating place. But she additionally highlighted Georgian tradition: “The food,” she says, “goes hand in hand with hospitality.”

Though it’s not going you’re webhosting somebody else presently, you’ll display that very same welcome to your self by means of making khachapuri at house. “In Batumi, people wait two hours in line for their khachapuri,” says Zdorodetstkiy. But the simplicity of the dish implies that in an identical quantity of time, it is advisable to prepare dinner it your self.

“We’ve got more time than ever to stretch our culinary muscles and try out new recipes and kitchen projects,” Chesnakova says, underscoring a convenience meals “whose novelty takes you out of your kitchen and transports you to a different world—even if just for a few bites.”

