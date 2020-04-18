George W. Bush, Jeff Flake and Others Remember Former Arizona Governor Jane Hull, Who Died at 84

Former Arizona Governor Jane Hull died on Thursday at 84. Her husband, Terry Hull, additionally died on Thursday, a couple of hours prior to the governor.

Hull used to be the primary lady to be elected governor in Arizona in 1997. As reported by means of AZ Central, Hull and her husband died peacefully of herbal reasons, in step with Hull’s circle of relatives.

Former President George W. Bush mourned the governor and her husband in a observation. “Laura and I are saddened by the loss of Governor Jane Dee and Dr. Terry Hull. Both were dedicated leaders for the people of Arizona; Jane Dee as both a teacher and a public servant, and Terry as a physician,” he stated in a observation. “Losing both Jane Dee and Terry on the same day is a testament to their love story, but it also brings great sadness to those they loved. We send our condolences to the Hull family and the people of Arizona as they mourn our friends — their Governor and Dr. Hull.”

Many Arizona officers remembered Hull and her significance as a trailblazer within the state and presented condolences to her circle of relatives.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake additionally tweeted his condolences and a remembrance of the governor. “She was kind, thoughtful and tough-quintessentially Arizonan and and ideal public servant,” he wrote. “She will be missed.”

Current Arizona Governor Doug Ducey additionally remembered Hull and ordered flags to be raised at part mast within the state.

“A former teacher, legislator, Arizona’s first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary of State, and Arizona’s first woman elected governor, Governor Hull was a trailblazer and principled leader whose vision and commitment, especially to our state’s kids, will have a lasting impact,” he stated in a observation. “Governor Hull will be greatly missed. Angela and I offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to her family and loved ones. In honor of Governor Hull’s life and legacy, I’ve ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff.”

Arizona State Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr. additionally wrote about Hull’s legacy that she left at the state she ruled.

Governor Hull left a very powerful legacy for AZ

“Hull successfully pushed for a state sales tax to support public schools, early-childhood education funding and health coverage for the children of low-income working parents.”

Arizona Senator Martha McSally additionally remembered Hull on Twitter. “My prayers are with the Hull family as they mourn the loss of Governor Jane Hull and her husband, Dr. Terry Hull. Gov. Hull was the first female elected AZ governor and she diligently served the people of our state,” she tweeted.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote that Hull helped to lift up ladies whilst running as an legit. “Governor Hull was an amazing woman who made a point of lifting up all women,” she tweeted.

Arizona Governor Jane Hull and the speaker of the home, Jeff Groscost, all over a press convention January 12, 1999. Jane Dee Hull was the 20 th Governor of the State of Arizona on September 5, 1997.

