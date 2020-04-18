FloridaMorons Trends as People Flock to the Beach after Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted in Parts of the State

People took to social media to specific their anger at the choice to reopen some seashores in Florida following weeks of coronavirus restrictions.

Beaches in the St. John’s and Duval counties, which contains Jacksonville, had been allowed to reopen at Five p.m. on Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the inexperienced mild.

In a video posted on Twitter, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry mentioned the seashores can be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to eight p.m. and may most effective be used for strolling, cycling, climbing, fishing, operating, swimming, strolling pets, and browsing.

Sunbathing and collecting in teams don’t seem to be allowed and he appealed to other people to take care of social distancing.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations,” Curry mentioned. “We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient.” He retweeted photographs of other people on the seashore with messages that he believed they had been keeping up their distance from each and every different.

However, #FloridaMorons began trending on Saturday morning, with many expressing worry that individuals had been returning to the seashore too quickly.

What we are seeing on Florida’s seashores nowadays is a section of the U.S. inhabitants this is pro-destruction, pro-failure. #FloridaMorons %.twitter.com/IEBB9RmCuL

— JRehling (@JRehling) April 18, 2020

“What we’re seeing on Florida’s beaches today is a segment of the U.S. population that is pro-destruction, pro-failure,” wrote JRehling to his 66,000 fans.

“#Florida beach is crowded within 30 MINUTES of reopening at 5pm, despite state recording 1,413 new #COVID19 cases – its highest one-day increase since the pandemic crisis began,” Evan Kirstel wrote to his 285,000 fans.

Another wrote on Twitter: “No masks, no social distancing. These are selfish, entitled #floridiots who will infect innocent people.”

“#FloridaMorons giving the middle finger to our healthcare workers,” mentioned one consumer, whilst every other wrote: “Florida man does the most Florida man thing ever,” referring to the meme that generally does the rounds on social media.

Officials have mentioned that they’re able to shut the seashores once more if social distancing regulations don’t seem to be adopted, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser mentioned, in accordance to CNN.

“This not a time to lounge. This is not a time to party. This is a time where you need to exercise, keep moving and then go home,” Glasser mentioned.

DeSantis were criticized for now not ultimate the seashores quicker and his keep at house order proscribing motion out of doors properties which got here into impact on April three runs till the finish of the month.