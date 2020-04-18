Federal Judge Halts Sale of Industrial Bleach as COVID-19 Cure From South Florida Church

The Food and Drug Administration warns that there is not any proof to enhance the protection or effectiveness of chlorine dioxide as a clinical remedy.

Richard Villalon/Getty

A federal pass judgement on in Miami issued an order on Friday blocking off the sale of an obvious hoax-cure for COVID-19, which the Justice Department says used to be if truth be told industrial-strength bleach.

Several Southwest Florida citizens, via a self-proclaimed non secular entity, were advertising and marketing a “Master Mineral Solution” (MMS) on their affiliated internet sites, pointing out fanciful claims about its possible programs.

The Genesis II Church of Health & Healing only if MMS may alleviate COVID-19 via “sacramental dosing.” It steered adults to take six drops of “activated MMS” in a tumbler of water ever two hours.

“This should wipe it out this flu-like virus that many are being scared with its presence in this world,” one of the church’s internet sites stated.

According to an utility for a initial injunction, MMS is comprised of sodium chlorite, desk salt and different hint minerals. A separate “activator” is offered which the Justice Department says is hydrochloric acid. When blended in combination, the activator converts the MMS resolution into chlorine dioxide, an commercial bleach.

“Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products,” Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, stated in a press unlock. “We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases.”

The FDA warns that there is not any proof to enhance the protection or effectiveness of chlorine dioxide as a clinical remedy. In truth, the company believes it poses a considerable chance to the well being of any person who ingests it.

The FDA has up to now gained studies of “serious adverse events” due to chlorine dioxide ingestion, together with respiration failure, liver failure and coffee blood cellular counts, amongst different prerequisites.

The Justice Department’s motion is a civil criticism, and the church’s officers—Mark, Joseph, Jordan and Jonathan Grenon—have now not been charged criminally. None of them spoke back to a request for remark.

In its utility, the Justice Department notes that the church is “not a religious organization and its leaders are not a clergy,” in spite of the Grenons’ self-proclaimed titles of “archbishop” and “bishop.”

The church’s information web site signifies that guests settle for “100% responsibility for any and all use made of any information herein.” A hyperlink from the primary web site to a similar MMS data web page disclaims that “these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

However, the internet sites nonetheless include references to the false efficacy of MMS towards COVID-19, for which there are not any FDA-approved vaccines or therapies.

For instance, as of Saturday morning, a put up from April Eight remains to be up claiming that “We have the CURE” for the unconventional coronavirus, including that “this protocol will eliminate this DIS-EASE of the body!”

An affiliated web site nonetheless maintains a handful of nameless testimonials associated with COVID-19, such as one alleging that, “within two hours” of consuming MMS, signs had disappeared.

Other posts propound unfounded conspiracy theories, such as the declaration that “we have to stop Bill Gates and his plan to vaccinate the world and put 5G everywhere!”

The Grenons have been cited within the Justice Department’s felony filings for violations of provisions within the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that limit the sale of unapproved medication and making unsubstantiated claims about their use.

U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen M. Williams present in her ruling that the Justice Department had “demonstrated” that the church’s MMS shipments have been in violation of the legislation.

On April 8, the FDA issued a caution letter to the church, teaching the Grenons to prevent distributing damaging components. Two days later, the FDA gained a reaction within the shape of a letter from Mark Grenon, during which he claimed he may “cure, heal and treat as a Free Church.”

“There will be NO corrective actions on our part … You have no authority over us! … Never going to happen,” the letter additional stated.