Engineer, 24, quit life in Norway to live with Indonesian tribe surviving on monkeys and bats for food





A NORWEGIAN engineer has described how he quit fashionable life and went to live with a tribe in Indonesia, surviving on monkey and bats for food.

Audun Amundsen, 40, first went to live with the crowd on Siberut Island, off the western maximum coast of the rustic, as a 24-year-old in 2004.

Audun Amundsen

Audun Amundsen spent 3 years dwelling with the Mentawai tribe in Indonesia[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

Amundsen lived with the crowd and realized about their conventional method of life[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

A member of the tribe is observed the usage of a bow and arrow to hunt for food[/caption]

He were dwelling in a comfy condominium in the town of Trondheim, Norway and had a well-paid task as an engineer operating on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland.

He made up our minds to quit his task and pass travelling, heading first to India and Nepal and then to Indonesia to “warm up” from the chilly local weather of the Himalayas.

After arriving in West Sumatra, one of the most western provinces of the island country, he says he sought after to “go off the beaten track and go as far away from my own culture as possible”.

“I got to hear that these traditional people were living in the jungle on Siberut Island and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting. I want to see that’,” he advised MailOnline Travel.

“I went to this island – a 12-hour shuttle on a shabby picket boat from Padang – and spent every week making an attempt to persuade somebody to take me upriver to the place I’d heard the tribe live.

“When I were given there, this man comes strolling in opposition to me and it used to be a lovely thrilling second.

“Luckily he was smiling and we couldn’t really communicate that much but we became friends.”

Audun Amundsen

Amundsen taking part in a festive night with the crowd in 2004[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

Images display a watch an infection Amundsen picked up whilst dwelling in the jungle with out Western comforts[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

After his go back, he constructed a sun panel to assist deliver electrical energy to the group[/caption]

The guy Amundsen met used to be Aman Paksa, a shaman and member of the Mentawai tribe, who agreed to host him.

The Mentawai are one of the most oldest tribes in Indonesia and have a inhabitants of round 64,000 unfold out over a lot of islands off West Sumatra.

“Because he liked me we made a deal for me to stay for a few weeks,” Amundsen mentioned.

In go back for the tribe’s hospitality, Amundsen helped with day-to-day duties together with looking monkeys, bars, and shrimps in addition to development apparatus like canoes, arrows, and baskets.

Amundsen stayed for a month ahead of returning in 2009 supplied with a greater vocabulary, drugs, and a digital camera to permit him to keep for an extended length and report his time with the tribe.

The enjoy is documented in a brand new documentary movie titled Newtopia.

“I learned how to just be and follow the rhythm of nature,” mentioned Amundsen.

There have been difficulties concerned in the brand new method of life, with one symbol appearing Amundsen’s eye inflamed and coated in gunk.

He additionally says he witnessed the trendy global starting to creep into the tribe’s method of life and the expanding presence of plastic and fashionable clothes.

He used to be ready to construct a sun panel in the group to fee his digital camera and deliver electrical energy to Aman Paksa’s house.

Reflecting on what his time with the tribe has taught him in regards to the global in which he grew up, he mentioned: “I do assume we in the end will discover a stability between nature and modernity.

“But unfortunately, I suspect that a lot of species and ecosystems will vanish before we do.”

Newtopia is recently best to be had in Norway, with wider distribution being pursued, and all proceeds set to be donated to the Mentawai folks.

Audun Amundsen

Amundsen sits with Aman Paksa[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

Aman Paksa dressed in fashionable clothes and riding a motor boat[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

Aman Paksa’s aged father receives remedy from an area medication guy[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

A brand new highway being constructed by means of the Mentawaians and supported by means of the Indonesian executive[/caption]

Audun Amundsen

Amundsen mentioned he used to be drawn again by means of the ‘magic of the jungle’[/caption]





