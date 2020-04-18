Did Anyone Win the $159 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

Nobody has controlled to win Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot as no price tag matched all 5 white balls and the one golden Mega Ball.

The grand prize for the April 17 draw stood at $159 million, with a money possibility of $125.7 million.

The successful numbers have been 13-35-39-46-55, with the Mega ball being 14. There was once additionally a 4X Megaplier in play, doubling the quantity gamers may win outdoor the primary jackpot.

With no total winner, the jackpot will upward thrust to $164 million with a money possibility of $133.eight million for subsequent Tuesday evening’s drawing.

Nobody has controlled to win the Mega Millions grand prize winner since a fortunate participant bought a price tag in New Jersey in February and scooped a $202 million jackpot on February 11.

On Friday evening there was once, then again, a solitary winner for the second-place $1 million prize, which returned $Four million due to the Megaplier. The price tag was once offered in Maryland.

There have been 9 tickets offered national that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Two of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings price $40,000.

Over 250 gamers gained $500 by way of matching 4 numbers and 54 of those winners gained $4,000 the usage of the Megaplier. Additionally, over 640 other people gained $200 by way of matching 3 numbers and the Mega Ball and 114 amongst them multiplied their prize to $800 the usage of the Megaplier.

Over 30,000 gamers gained $10 by way of both matching 3 numbers or two numbers and the Mega Ball and roughly 6,000 of those gamers gained $40 the usage of the Megaplier.

There are 9 tactics to win a prize, starting from $2 to the jackpot, which will increase with each and every draw that it’s not gained. The total odds of successful a prize in the Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 24, then again, the odds of successful $2 are 1 in 37 whilst the odds of successful the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

A participant will win if the numbers on one row in their price tag fit the numbers of the balls drawn. Tickets price $2 in step with play with the possibility of including the Megaplier to a price tag for an extra $1 in step with play.

The Mega Millions lottery is performed in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For fee, cash this is gained can both come as an annuity, one rapid fee adopted by way of 29 annual bills emerging by way of 5 p.c each and every fee, or money, which is described on-line as a “one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the jackpot prize pool.”

The subsequent Mega Millions draw is scheduled for April 22.

Mega Millions lottery tickets take a seat inside of a comfort retailer in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty