Braun Strowman to Face Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank

We’re not up to a month clear of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and SmackDown will glance to set the groundwork for the upcoming display this night.

First, Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt had a war of words ultimate week after “The Monster Among Men” took care of Shinsuke Nakamura. Wyatt needs the Universal Championship again, however Braun was once no longer purchasing what Bray was once promoting. Will the feud for the most sensible identify on SmackDown proceed this night and what’s going to Wyatt do to get below Strowman’s pores and skin?

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships have been defended in a novel manner at WrestleMania 36. John Morrison effectively defended the titles by myself whilst Miz was once out in poor health. Tonight, The Miz may have to cross it by myself towards Big E and Jey Uso in a triple danger fit for the tag titles. Can The Miz pull his personal weight or is he misplaced with out his spouse?

Mandy Rose were given some revenge on her former very best buddy Sonya Deville at WrestleMania when she price Dolph Ziggler the fit towards Otis. Deville is having a look to make amends with Mandy, however can Fire and Desire set aside their variations?

Bayley, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, has been on a roll for months now and with Sasha Banks through her aspect she could also be more potent than ever. However, the rift between the two pals is rising particularly after ultimate week.

Tamina challenged Bayley for the championship, however Bayley put Sasha Banks in a fit towards her as a substitute. If Tamina can defeat Banks, then she’ll get a shot at Bayley.

Here’s the entirety that came about on the April 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Moment of Bliss

Braun Strowman is the visitor and he is requested about Bray Wyatt’s problem to him. It’s introduced that he’ll tackle Bray Wyatt at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view for the Universal Championship.Braun says that his previous is one thing that he is making an attempt to fail to remember. He says that Wyatt did not create him and he does not deserve an apology. He made his personal trail, and he is aware of how Bray Wyatt thinks.Braun notices a gift in the nook and thank you Alexa Bliss for it. Alexa says he did not get him the present. Braun opens it and is surprised to see his outdated Black Sheep masks from when he was once in the Wyatt circle of relatives.Wyatt’s ominous snigger is heard via the Performance Center whilst Brayn appears round startled. A nonetheless photograph of Braun in the Wyatt circle of relatives is proven sooner than SmackDown is going to industrial.

Tamina vs Sasha Banks

Bayley is on statementTamina pins Sasha after a Super KickThe end was once arrange when Lacey Evans got here out to save you Bayley from ganging up on Tamina. This allowed for Tamina to acquire herself and get the very best of Sasha.

Jey Uso Promo

Jey provides Morrison and Kingston props for his or her efficiency with Jimmy at WrestleMania, however Big E and Miz are going to get it this night and The Usos are going to turn out to be seven-time champion.