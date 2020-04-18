Bill Maher Rips News Media for ‘Apocalyptic’ Coronavirus Coverage: ‘Don’t Hope-Shame Me’

HBO host Bill Maher blasted the scoop media for blaring headlines that make Americans consider coronavirus has driven the rustic into an “apocalypse,” caution that such gloomy protection of the pandemic permits President Donald Trump to “play the optimist.”

The Real Time With Bill Maher host on Friday criticized a number of of the rustic’s best media publications, together with The New York Times and The Washington Post, for time and again operating bombastic headlines about COVID-19 as an alternative of protecting the well being care fight with a extra sober, purely informative tone.

Maher informed audience he refuses to be “hope-shamed” now that a number of portions of the rustic seem to be “flattening the curve” of coronavirus circumstances. But the longtime comic stated that whilst clearly the deaths and sickness brought about via the pandemic are horrendous, “we need the news to calm down and treat us like adults.”

“Now that we’re starting to see some hope in all of this — don’t hope-shame me,” Maher stated in his “New Rule” section entitled “Comfortably Glum.”

“The problem with non-stop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist and optimists tend to win American elections,” the HBO host persevered, appearing an image of former President Barack Obama’s “Hope” marketing campaign poster. “FDR said ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself’ — you know as full of s**t as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term. And then there will be no hope left for you to shame.”

“Trump calls you ‘fake news’ — don’t make him be right,” Maher added later within the display.

Maher in comparison what he described because the fear-inducing information protection of COVID-19 this yr to the extra solemn headlines surrounding the September 11, 2001 terrorist assaults, the losing of the atomic bomb to finish World War II, and the sinking of the Titanic. He painted a lazy scene of pot-smoking and gazing TV in quarantine to distinction with the “terrifying” information headlines coming the rustic’s greatest publications.

“Most of us are at home smoking delivery weed and watching a show about a gay zookeeper,” Maher stated, referencing Netflix’s Tiger King documentary collection.

“News sources have to reign it in. Everyone knows coronavirus is no walk in the park. Because you literally can’t walk in the park. But at some point, the daily drum beat of depression and terror veers into panic porn. Enough with the ‘life will never be the same’ headlines.” Maher’s manufacturers confirmed a number of ominous headlines from The Washington Post, The New York Times, Yahoo! and Politico with titles together with, “If You’re Feeling Hopeless Due to COVID-19, You’re Not Alone.”

Maher quipped about numerous information shops the use of a magnified symbol of the coronavirus to “scare” folks into believing their well being is also deteriorating.

Maher specifically known as out The Washington Post for the use of a headline ultimate month that learn, “It feels like a war zone,” with an image of a grocery retailer worker unloading a field of eggs. He additionally ripped right into a Daily Mail headline that mentioned: “Horrifying simulation reveals the dangers of jogging during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The comic quipped: “If you can’t outrun [coronavirus] jogging, you can’t outrun much.”

“The media is obsessed within finding young people who have died of COVID-19,” he persevered, mentioning a contemporary Post file which confirmed there are 759 folks underneath age 50 who’ve died because of coronavirus. He in comparison this to the three,000 folks underneath 50 who died of the flu ultimate yr whilst reiterating that loss of life should not be purely about numbers.

“So all this misery from distancing did some good. Can I be happy about that?” he requested. “You sound like Lindsey Graham talking about ISIS when Obama was president.”

He criticized The New York Times for operating a piece of writing which cautioned readers that New York state is “braced for apocalyptic surge,” when actually the piece went directly to element how a lot better town was once doing than well being professionals had in the past predicted.

