WWE Changes Filming Schedule for ‘RAW,’ ‘SmackDown’ and ‘NXT’ to Have More Pre-Taped Shows

The WWE has modified its taping agenda once more amid the coronavirus pandemic to have fewer are living displays each week.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the wrestling promotion has altered its plans for its 3 televised displays: Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT.

This new revised agenda will see the promotion proceed to supply are living programming till subsequent week’s SmackDown. From there, WWE will tape two episodes of all 3 displays on separate days of the week.

Here’s the agenda for upcoming WWE programming thru July, which WWE showed with Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE

SmackDown will air this night are living as scheduled on FOXRaw will air on Monday are living as scheduled on USA NetworkNXT will air on Wednesday are living as scheduledNext Friday, SmackDown will air are living as scheduledSaturday, April 25; two episodes of SmackDown will probably be taped (airing May 1 and May 8)Monday, April 27; two episodes of Raw will probably be taped (one for that evening and the opposite will air the next week on May 4)Wednesday, April 29; two episodes of NXT will probably be taped (one is for that evening, the opposite will air on May 6)Monday, May 11; one episode of Raw will probably be taped for that evening and one episode of SmackDown will probably be taped for May 15Tuesday, May 12; one episode of Raw will probably be taped for May 18 and one episode of SmackDown will probably be taped for May 22Wednesday, May 13; two episodes of NXT will probably be taped (one is for that evening, the opposite will air on May 20)Monday, May 25; two episodes of Raw will probably be taped (one for that evening, the opposite will air on June 1)Tuesday, May 26; two episodes of SmackDown will probably be taped (one will air on May 29, the opposite will air on June 5)Wednesday, May 27; two episodes of NXT will probably be taped (one is for that evening, the opposite will air on June 3)Monday, June 8; one episode of Raw taped for that night and some other episode of SmackDown taped for June 12Tuesday, June 9; one episode of NXT will probably be taped for June 10Monday, June 15; one episode of Raw taped for that night and some other episode of SmackDown taped for June 19Tuesday, June 16; one episode of Raw taped for June 22 and some other episode of SmackDown taped for June 26Wednesday, June 17; two episodes of NXT will probably be taped (one is that evening, the opposite will air on June 24)Monday, June 29; two episodes of Raw will probably be taped (one for that evening and the opposite will air on July 6)Tuesday, June 30; two episodes of SmackDown will probably be taped (one for July 3 and one for July 10)Wednesday, July 1; two episodes of NXT will probably be taped (one is for that evening, the opposite will air on July 8)

The information comes after the WWE and different sports activities/media entities had been deemed an “essential business” by means of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on April 9. The WWE was once filming episodes in bulk prior to WrestleMania 36, however modified direction after they was an very important industry.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” the WWE mentioned in a commentary supplied on Monday to Newsweek. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”