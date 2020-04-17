Who Stars in the Netflix Series and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Outer Banks is the newest hit youngster drama from Netflix. Like different Netflix hits Stranger Things and Elite, it has a forged of most commonly younger beginners who’ve the possible to change into giant stars.

Who is in the forged of Outer Banks on Netflix?

John B—Chase Stokes

John B actor Chase Stokes’ highest-profile function up to now got here when he gave the impression in a Season 1 episode of Stranger Things. However, he’s additionally quickly set to look in Tell Me Your Secrets, a TNT display the place he’ll megastar along Outer Banks co-star Charles Esten.

Speaking to Refinery29, the 27-year-old actor mentioned that he’s like John B. in actual lifestyles. He mentioned, “I’ve always been a little bit of a wild child, a rebellious soul, [and] ultimately the thing that I relate to with John B. is his love for others.”

Sarah—Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline, 22, may be a Stranger Things alum, taking part in Tina, the Halloween birthday party host at the get started of Season 2. She has additionally had ordinary visitor megastar roles in Vice Principals and The Originals and gave the impression in the homosexual conversion film Boy Erased.

Speaking to Glamour, she mentioned of her Outer Banks persona: “I think in numerous tactics I relate to Sarah as a result of we’re each from the South and I think, taking pictures this, I roughly fell again in love with the South.

“There are numerous courses I think Sarah learns in the first season about discovering her voice when she feels one thing is not proper, going in opposition to the grain and status up for what she believes in, as opposed to what she’s informed to consider in. That’s one thing that I undoubtedly can relate to.”

The forged of ‘Outer Banks’: Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline

Netflix

Kiara—Madison Bailey

Prior to Outer Banks, 20-year-old Madison Bailey was once most probably best possible recognized for taking part in metahuman Wendy Hernandez on The CW’s Black Lightning. Now, she performs Kiara, a member of the Pogues who’s massively suspicious of Sarah. Speaking to Popsugar, the actor defined: “We’re so hesitant with Sarah because we want to protect each other so badly.”

Pope—Jonathan Daviss

Pope in Outer Banks is Jonathan Daviss’ greatest function thus far, despite the fact that the 20-year-old has gave the impression in indie films Age of Summer and Edge of the World. Speaking to VIPAccess, the actor described his persona as “the brains, the smartest kid in the group. He warns of the danger, but he finds himself in it anyway. He can be a little impulsive sometimes, even though he likes to think things out. He’s sort of the guy you go to when a plan needs to be made.”

Rudy Pankow (proper) in ‘Outer Banks’

Netflix

JJ—Rudy Pankow

Rudy Pankow, 21, performs JJ after a short lived look in fellow Netflix display The Politician and in the track video for the Muse track “Thought Contagion.”

Topper—Austin North

A former Disney Channel megastar, 23-year-old Austin North gave the impression in the channel’s comedy I Didn’t Do It, in addition to the Hulu Original All Night.

Charles Esten (proper) in ‘Outer Banks’

Netflix

Ward Cameron—Charles Esten

The father of Sarah and Rafe, who has a significant function in Outer Banks’ plot, is Ward Cameron, performed by means of actor Charles Esten. Previously a sequence lead of Nashville, the actor, 54, has additionally had arcs on Jessie, Enlightened and Big Love.

Rafe—Drew Starkey

His son Rafe, in the meantime, is portrayed by means of Drew Starkey. He has prior to now made appearances in Netflix presentations like Ozark and Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, gave the impression in strikes like Just Mercy, The Hate U Give and Love, Simon and gave the impression in plenty of episodes of the TV model of Scream.

Outer Banks is streaming now on Netflix.