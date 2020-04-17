What Time is President Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing Friday? How to Watch White House COVID-19 Updates

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to give updates Friday on new tendencies in regards to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The press convention is scheduled to happen at five p.m. ET and can also be watched at the White House legitimate web page or C-SPAN. Fox News channel additionally airs the day by day coronavirus briefings of their entirety.

The United States has over 671,400 showed instances of the unconventional coronavirus and 33,286 deaths, at the side of 56,236 recoveries, in accordance to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus useful resource middle.

President Donald Trump mentioned at Thursday briefing that the U.S. has finished over 3.five million exams. He additionally mentioned he believes there shall be some distance fewer deaths than the bottom projections of 100,000 deaths from two weeks prior.

“Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us nationwide. More than 850 counties, or nearly 30 percent of our country, have reported no new cases in the last seven days. Because of our early and aggressive action, we have avoided the tragedy of healthcare rationing and deadly shortfalls that have befallen many other nations,” Trump mentioned.

The president additionally unveiled a three-phase plan for reopening the financial system known as “Opening Up America Again,” as 22 million Americans have now filed for unemployment due essentially to companies deemed non-essential through states around the nation being close down to sluggish the unfold of COVID-19.

“My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopening their individual states,” Trump mentioned, including that Dr. Deborah Birx, reaction coordinator for the Coronavirus Task Force, led the crafting of those tips “in consultation with scientists, experts, and medical professionals across government.”

Birx mentioned that the tips for all levels come with working towards excellent hygiene similar to washing arms and disinfecting surfaces, using face coverings in public, and staying house when feeling unwell.

“We did not put a timeline on any of the phases. We want governors with the data that they have community by community to be setting up those timelines,” Birx mentioned.

Phase one is for states that fulfill a gating standards that incorporates “14 days of decreasing evidence of illness,” Birx mentioned. This section would have companies go back staff to paintings in levels and “encourage telework whenever possible.” Schools which are recently closed would stay closed.

“Large venues, including sit-down dining, can operate under strict physical distancing protocols and maintain those six feet [of distancing],” Birx mentioned.

Phase two would have non-essential paintings commute resume and the reopening of faculties, daycare facilities and camps. Large venues too can start to perform beneath “moderate” bodily distancing. Phase 3 would have employers resume unrestricted staffing at their paintings websites.

US President Donald Trump listens as Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx speaks all through the day by day briefing at the novel coronavirus, which reasons COVID-19, within the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo through MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo through MANDEL NGAN/AFP by the use of Getty Images)

MANDEL NGAN/Getty