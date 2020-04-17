What Happened to Chester Hollman III After the Events of the Netflix Series?

The Innocence Files is complete of tragic tales of folks wrongfully convicted and despatched to jail for crimes they didn’t dedicate. One tale that has in particular touched audience of the Netflix true crime documentary, then again, is that of Chester Hollman III. The document matter served 28 years in prison for second-degree homicide and theft according to the observation of two folks, who later recanted their testimony.

Hollman were accused of murdering University of Pennsylvania scholar Tae-Jung Ho in a theft long gone unsuitable. His prosecutors argued that Hollman had fought with Ho whilst a moment particular person shot and killed the scholar.

His conviction was once partly to the testimony of two folks: a homeless drug addict referred to as Andre Dawkins and Hollman’s neighbor Deirdre Jones

Despite the former recanting their testimony in 2001, and the latter following go well with in 2012, Hollman was once no longer launched from his jail in Pennsylvania in July 2019.

Chester Hollman III was once launched after serving 28 years for a criminal offense he didn’t dedicate

Netflix

Jones stated in recanting her testimony that she were coerced into mendacity, however after the case detective David Baker denied this, the pass judgement on made up our minds no longer to reopen the case.

Six years later, Hollman’s liberate got here after Philadelphia’s Conviction Integrity Unit (run through district legal professional Larry Krasner) concluded that police and prosecutors had hidden proof.

In a July 2019 interview with ABC News, Hollman’s attorney Alan Tauber stated his shopper held no in poor health will in opposition to the two witnesses. Tauber stated: “[Chester] says ‘How could I be angry at them? they’re victims too.'”

After being launched, Hollman gave an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer the place he mentioned adjusting to existence outdoor of the prisons that were his house for shut to 3 a long time. He stated, “I feel like I’m crushed inside. I don’t feel like I’m really me. It took every ounce of strength to make it to this point.”

Following his liberate, he went to are living together with his father with Delaware and set himself the process or acclimating to on a regular basis existence. Part of this concerned him adopting a canine that he named Journey. He were coaching this canine in jail as section of a program, however was once ready to undertake it when he was once launched.

As Pennsylvania is one the 15 states that do not need any type of exoneration repayment techniques, it’s not likely that Hollman will obtain any type of monetary repayment regardless of being wrongfully jailed for just about 30 years.

The Innocence Files is streaming now on Netflix.