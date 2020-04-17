Victim of fake vasectomy conman tells of her shock

Image copyright

A girl who changed into pregnant after her fiancé lied about having a vasectomy has spoken of her shock at finding he was once a fraudster.

Coleen Greenwood have been in a dating with Greg Wilson for over two years and had a child with him earlier than she came upon the reality.

Wilson was once jailed for 6 years after admitting more than one fees of fraud.

Among different crimes, he had conned Coleen’s sister into making an investment in a fake assets industry.

He had used the identify “James Scott” and long past to bizarre lengths to persuade Ms Greenwood that he was once a firefighter.

Double existence

The couple had met in September 2014 on a web-based relationship web page, the place he used the nickname “Firefighter J”.

He went on to inform Coleen that his identify was once James Scott, that he labored for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, that he was once divorced with an ex-wife in Texas and had two daughters.

None of it was once true.

Greg Wilson was once in truth an unemployed former soldier residing a double existence with a spouse and 3 sons in Darlington.

His lies about operating as a firefighter and his shift patterns allowed him to are living part the week along with his spouse and sons and the opposite part with Coleen Greenwood.

‘Very manipulative guy’

Coleen has advised Radio 4’s You & Yours concerning the excessive lengths he went to so as to keep away from suspicion.

“I would receive emails, text messages, voicemails from the Durham and Darlington fire service. He had a proper fireman’s outfit which smelled of smoke, he could talk at length and really extensively about working as a fireman,” she stated.

“After it all came to light, I then found out from speaking to family members that his father was a fireman and he’d been brought up around fire stations and that’s where he’d got all the knowledge from. He was a very manipulative man.”

It’s believed the fake messages she won, supposedly from the fireplace provider, in truth got here from cellphones and e-mail accounts belonging to Wilson.

He had advised her about particular fires, announcing he stored the existence of a kid through leaping from the window of a burning construction with the kid in his palms, breaking his again within the procedure.

He even confirmed Coleen a thank-you card from the circle of relatives. It was once one of many false paperwork he produced so as to add credibility to his lies.

Fake vasectomy

In April 2015, he claimed to have had a vasectomy and grew to become up with bandages on his frame and a record purporting to turn the process have been a success.

When Coleen later changed into pregnant, he, in impact, known as it a miracle.

Coleen had the infant, however each she and their kid changed into severely in poor health all through labour and their new-born son spent his first days in in depth care.

It was once now not till a month or so after the beginning that Wilson started to concoct fake industry pursuits that will lead him to defraud a large number of folks, together with Coleen’s sister, Karen Crear.

She gave him £58,000 which was once intended to be invested in assets.

“My sister had her own properties, she’s a clever, grounded lady,” stated Coleen, “He manipulated her to such an extent that she did put money into a industry that did not in truth exist, however have been arrange very cleverly to look to everyone that it did.

“There was once site addresses arrange, there was once social media accounts. He had promoting on native radio. He had place of work areas let.

“We had meetings with numerous people to do with the business. There was letting boards manufactured, brochures – everything you could possibly have to run a business with, we had. There was no reason for anybody not to believe it was legitimate.”

Fictional characters

Wilson invented a industry supervisor and an accountant, with emails going forwards and backwards between him and his fictional characters and Coleen and her sister Karen.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Wilson was once merely having e-mail conversations with himself to persuade them of the authenticity and viability of his industry.

Coleen calls it “an unusual con” as a result of, she says, it wasn’t about stealing cash and operating, it was once about “portraying himself to people to be something he wasn’t and living a particular lifestyle”.

He did not pay for a large number of items and services and products he procured underneath his fake identify of James Scott or his made-up companies.

Newcastle Falcons rugby membership and Metro Radio have been a few of the corporations he ripped off.

Fake weddings

His crimes got here to mild after Coleen’s sister changed into suspicious and rang the resort the place the couple have been intended to be getting married.

The resort workforce had by no means heard of “James Scott”, nor the marriage he claimed to have booked, however had two times postponed.

When faced, Wilson passed over their child son, stated he’d be “back in a minute” and drove off, however by no means returned.

Coleen says she went into shock. “I couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep. I pretty much didn’t want to go on.”

She says her son is an “amazing little boy” who suffered from separation nervousness after his father all at once ran off. She has now not been ready to get the fake surname of Scott got rid of from his passport or beginning certificates.

Coleen Greenwood says her fake fiancé duped everybody, together with a success companies and other folks in vital positions.

“When the lies unravelled and I approached these people to tell them, I actually got animosity because people were like, ‘No, no, no, James wouldn’t do that.’ Their first instinct was, I was wrong. It couldn’t be, he wouldn’t do that.”

‘Bizarre investigation’

Detective Constable Chris Bentham from Durham Police calls it “the most bizarre investigation” he is ever performed. “I think if somebody wrote the script for Coronation Street, it would probably get turned away as being too outrageous,” he stated.

Greg Wilson modified his plea to in charge a couple of days earlier than his trial was once because of get started.

He was once sentenced to 6 years in jail for 12 fees of fraud, together with creating a false remark a few beginning.

“I will move forward and I will make a good life and be happy in the future for my son,” stated Coleen, “however I’m now not the similar particular person I used to be.

“I might hate to assume anyone else would undergo one thing like this. That’s why I sought after this to visit court docket and that is the reason why I sought after him to be made responsible.

“He didn’t take any money from me, there’s no monetary gain that I can make and I’ll get no compensation, but I want that man to be in prison, so he can’t hurt people the way he’s hurt me and my family.”

You and Yours is broadcast each weekday on BBC Radio Four from 12:20. You can concentrate to Coleen’s interview with Winifred Robinson right here (it begins 23 mins in).