USDA Announces $19 Billion Relief Program for Farmers, Food Donation Program

President Donald Trump introduced on Friday a $19 billion buck coronavirus aid plan particularly for farmers and ranchers. Included within the plan are anticipated to be each direct bills to folks and a program to buy meals from U.S. farmers and ranchers to be dispensed all over the U.S. via meals banks.

“The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get that food to the people in need,” Trump mentioned.

In July, the USDA is predicted to obtain some other $14 billion to help with investment.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue introduced a $19 billion coronavirus aid program for American meals manufacturers Friday.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue mentioned the Coronavirus Food Assistance program would consist of 2 portions.

“One is a direct payment,” Perdue mentioned, “$16 billion dollars in direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers who experienced unprecedented losses during this pandemic.” Funds from the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) amounting to $6.five billion will probably be used to expedite the bills, blended with $19.five billion in coronavirus aid investment. This will probably be carried out as an alternative of ready for investment of the CCC to reoccur in July.

The 2d a part of this system is predicted to incorporate a $three billion acquire of “fresh produce, dairy and meat products to be distributed to Americans in need through our food bank networks as well as other faith-based and community organizations,” Perdue mentioned.

“Having to dump milk or plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing,” Perdue mentioned, “but it’s heartbreaking as well to those who produce them.”

Newsweek reached out to the USDA for remark.

This is a growing tale and will probably be up to date.