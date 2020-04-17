Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to First Blood co-star Brian Dennehy following his demise on the age of 81.

Stallone shared a image of the 2 on Instagram with the caption: “The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away. He simply was a brilliant performer… He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of RAMBO. The world has lost a great artist. #FirstBlood.”

Stallone and Dennehy starred in First Blood in 1982, as John Rambo and Sherriff Will Teasle, respectively.

Other stars have paid tribute to Dennehy on social media, together with his different co-stars.

James Woods, who labored with Dennehy in Split Image and Best Seller, wrote on Twitter: “I’m simply devastated to listen to we misplaced my cherished buddy and colleague, Brian Dennehy.

“We had been companions on two of my favourite movies, Split Image, and Best Seller. I’ve by no means laughed so laborious as we did on a daily basis at the set or off. For a large ‘difficult man,’ he used to be a sweetheart. RIP Brian”

Iâm simply devastated to listen to we misplaced my cherished buddy and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We had been companions on two of my favourite movies, Split Image and Best Seller. Iâve by no means laughed so laborious as we did on a daily basis at the set or off. For a large âdifficult man,â he used to be a sweetheart. #RIPBrian %.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw

— James Woods (@ActualJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Mia Farrow, who acted along Dennehy in Love Letters, wrote: “Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie.”

Just devastated to be informed that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no person i loved running with extra. And there are few buddies as valued in my lifestyles. I took this picture behind the curtain once we had been in Love Letters. He liked my doggy Bowie. %.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy

— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Russell Crowe, who labored with Dennehy in The Next Three Days, wrote on Twitter; “Brian Dennehy has passed. He was a fine actor. He was good company. It was a privilege to work with him. Condolences to his loved ones.”

Crowe additionally really helpful looking at The Next Three Days, directed via Paul Haggis, calling it an

“underrated” film.

Dennehy’s profession started within the past due 1970s with roles in TV presentations and TV motion pictures. After gaining popularity in First Blood, he went directly to celebrity in motion pictures just like the 1985 sci-fi drama Cocoon and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet in 1996.

He persevered running throughout the 2000s and 2010s with roles together with the voice of Django Pixar’s Ratatouille and maximum just lately, Dominic Wilkinson within the NBC sequence The Blacklist.

Dennehy used to be additionally an completed theatre actor, successful two Tony Awards for his efficiency in Long Day’s Journey Into Night and for his function as Willy Loman within the 1999 revival of Death of a Salesman.

Dennehy died on April 15 from herbal reasons no longer associated with the radical coronavirus. His agent informed Agence France-Presse that Dennehy died at his Connecticut house along with his spouse Jennifer and son Cormac via his facet.

Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo and Brian Dennehy as Sherriff Will Teasle in ‘First Blood’ in 1982.

Sunset Boulevard/Getty