The essential workers hoping to survive
This is the internet model of raceAhead, Fortune’s day by day publication on race, tradition, and inclusive management. To get it delivered day by day to your inbox, join right here.
Freddie Gray’s former Baltimore house is demolished, Kelly Rowland serves up some sizzling “Coffee,” and a band of Chief Human Resource Officers are teaming up to stay us all hired.
But first, right here’s your week in assessment, in Haiku.
Maybe now could be
a great time to flip away
from tv
medical doctors, quarantine
truthers, and needless briefings.
Instead, imagine
intrepid colleagues:
Dispensing severance
pointers like Kleenex, and
the folk—thru no
fault of their very own—who want them.
The custodians,
clerks, transit workers
hoping to survive their now
essential carrier,
the academics who
simply realized to say, “can everyone mute?”
thru their silent tears.
It’s the weekend, proper? So exhausting to inform. Try to have one. There is goodness round if you happen to drown out the noise.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com