Louisiana Megachurch Pastor Says Parishioner Did Not Die of Coronavirus, Despite What Coroner Says: ‘That Is a Lie’

Rev. Tony Spell has reportedly denied that an aged member of his Louisiana church died because of coronavirus, after Spell endured to carry packed services and products in defiance of public well being restrictions intended to halt the unfold of the virus.

An area coroner mentioned that the 78-year outdated church member died on Wednesday because of headaches from COVID-19. On Thursday, The Advocate reported that lawyer Jeff Wittenbrink, who’s at the prison crew representing Spell’s Life Tabernacle Church, was once lately identified with the virus after attending services and products on the church.

Spell disputed the coroner’s findings, responding to native information outlet WAFB via announcing, “That is a lie.” He additionally described his fallen parishioner as one of his “right hand men” and a “great member of the church.” The pastor has pushed aside issues in regards to the virus, describing the pathogen as “politically motivated.”

“It’s not a concern. The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says,” Spell instructed WAFB on March 17.

Wittenbrink is claimed to were hospitalized since Tuesday, when he turned into severely unwell after contracting the virus. The lawyer attended no less than two occasions on the church this month, an April 2 press convention and a church provider on April 5, even supposing he says he does not know the place he were given the virus.

“I went to Albertson’s twice a day. I went to Sam’s. I went to Walmart. I went to Lowe’s. I used the gas pumps. I mean I just wasn’t careful. God knows where I got it. The bad thing is I might have spread to somebody. I feel bad about that, ” Wittenbrink instructed The Advocate.

Pastor Tony Spell speaks to the media after accomplishing in-person Easter services and products at his church in Central, Louisiana on April 12, 2020.

Chris Graythen/Getty

The April 2 press convention additionally featured Roy Moore, the disgraced former pass judgement on who misplaced two bids for the U.S. Senate after being accused of a couple of circumstances of sexually assaulting minors. The workforce defended Spell’s resolution stay open in spite of a stay-at-home order and ban on huge gatherings from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“We’ve got to remember the First Amendment exists because we can worship God the way we want to.” Moore mentioned. “And no government can come in and tell you ‘you can’t assemble in church.'”

On Wednesday, Spell instructed Americans to donate their coronavirus stimulus assessments to American evangelists together with himself, posting a video to YouTube inquiring for the cash and making an attempt to popularize the hashtag #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge.

“I’m donating my entire stimulus, $1,200,” Spell mentioned. “My wife is donating her stimulus, $1,200. My son is donating his stimulus, $600.”

Spell additionally lately insisted that his parishioners would not thoughts death as a outcome of attending his church, claiming that individuals who disagree make stronger “tyranny.”

“True Christians do not mind dying,” Spell instructed TMZ.

Newsweek reached out to the Life Tabernacle Church for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.