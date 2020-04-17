Is Annie Ilonzeh Leaving the NBC Series as Emily Foster Applies to College?

Chicago Fire’s most up-to-date episode won’t had been the meant season finale of the NBC display, however it did introduce a large exchange for the subsequent season. In Season 8, Episode 20, which is streaming on NBC now, Emily Foster (performed via Annie Ilonzeh) introduced that she sought after to move to Northwestern’s scientific college.

Though the episode ended with the admissions panel telling the paramedic that they might let her know whether or not she were given in, it sort of feels like Foster will have earned a spot at the faculty. According to TVLine, the persona is probably not returning as a sequence common in Chicago Fire Season 9.

Though this doesn’t imply that the persona is long past for excellent, it does counsel that Sylvie Brett’s (Kara Killmer) ambulance spouse will not be running at Firehouse 51.

However, it’s most likely that Foster might seem in some early episodes of Chicago Fire Season 9, which has already been given the inexperienced gentle via NBC. The present season had to finish a couple of episodes early after manufacturing close down due to the coronavirus. As such, Foster’s go out episode was once most definitely due to due a part of Season Eight and can now air as a part of Season 9.

Annie Ilonzeh will likely be leaving 'Chicago Fire' as her persona Emily Foster is going to scientific college

This was once hinted via Chicago Fire co-creater Derek Haas in a TVInsider interview, during which he mentioned, “We were going to kick off a few storylines that would’ve gone right into a big cliffhanging finale. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that, so we’ll probably transfer those storylines to next season.”

Alternatively, the display may make a choice to open the new season with out Foster, pronouncing she has determined to move to faculty in the period in-between between the two seasons. This will have been showed via Us Weekly, who reported that she is probably not returning to Season Nine in any respect.

Ilenzeh is the 2d actor to go away Chicago Fire right through its 8th season. The season premiere of the firehouse drama noticed Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) killed off. Foster herself was once a substitute for every other persona who left following Gabby Dawson’s (Monica Raymund) go out in Season 7.

However, Gabby has made a lot of visitor appearances in the display since leaving in Season 7, which would possibly counsel we might see Foster one day in the long run.

It turns out as if the showrunners themselves have no idea whether or not Ilonzeh will go back as a visitor in Season Eight or past, Asked via Us Weekly what would occur in Chicago Fire Season 9, co-creator Derek Haas mentioned, “We’re really not sure how we are going to begin season 9. We usually don’t figure that out until June.”

Speaking to TVInsider, then again, Haas hinted that this storyline would have a large affect on Foster’s buddy Brett. He mentioned, “We were going to keep the pressure and the combustibility on her storyline. Now, we’ll have to rethink how we’re going to handle this story in the next season.”

Chicago Fire Season Nine is coming quickly to NBC.