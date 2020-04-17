Iran swaps missiles for medics as coronavirus-hit Army Day sees soldiers parade in hazmat gear with disinfectant guns







IRAN marked its annual Army Day amid the coronavirus disaster – however as a substitute of tanks and missiles, it featured ambulances and medics.

Troops have been pictured parading in formation wearing disinfectant guns as the Islamic republic marked its efforts to battle the pandemic.

Iran’s Army Day parade in most cases options missiles and tanks, this 12 months it integrated medics and ambulances as it happened in Tehran[/caption]

Iran’s party is in most cases stuffed with fiery rhetoric, new guns programs, soldiers with gadget guns, armoured cars and warplanes.

But as the country reels from its coronavirus outbreak, the development used to be a lot more low key.

Almost 80,000 other people were inflamed and just about 5,000 have died in Iran – amid questions the totals figures may well be a lot upper.

The “service parade” used to be held in Tehran and 24 different towns on Friday morning, stories Tasnim News Agency.

Soldiers swapped their guns for more than a few items of clinical apparatus, together with hand-held disinfectant cannons with huge tank backpacks.

Pictures confirmed the development used to be held in the back of closed doorways – and the troops have been ensuring to stay their social distance.

The match used to be dubbed “Guardians of Homeland, Health Assistants” as Iran attempted to blow their own horns its well being credentials.

Vehicles together with massive tankers spraying disinfectant and ambulances have been featured all the way through the parade.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi hailed the army as like an “iron dam” and a “sympathetic brother” protective other people in opposition to coronavirus.

And preferrred chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei despatched a message of congratulation to the army to mark the instance.

Iran confirmed off its apparatus for struggling with the coronavirus. Pictured a disinfectant truck.[/caption]

Soldiers line-up dressed in mask and gloves as Iran traded army muscle for clinical would possibly.[/caption]

Iran’s Army Day happened in the back of closed doorways as the rustic stays on lockdown because of coronavirus – and soldiers stored social distance[/caption]

The celebrations then again come amid ongoing questions over the accuracy of Iran’s coronavirus loss of life toll.

Dissident teams have claimed the true determine may well be as top as 15,000 and accused the regime of bungling the outbreak.

It is alleged the federal government did not act fast sufficient to stop the unfold as it become the epicentre of the pandemic in the Middle East.

Deputy well being minister Iraj Harirchi denied overlaying up the outbreak as he himself gave the impression bathed in sweat from fever – handiest to later verify he had coronavirus.

Ayatollah Khamenei additionally claimed the virus used to be “created by America” as he tried to shift the blame.

Disturbing movies emerged from the Islamic republic of stacks of frame luggage allegedly containing coronavirus sufferers piling up in hospitals.

Iran’s Army Day parade used to be re-titled Guardians of Homeland, Health Assistants for the once a year party[/caption]

Iranian state media revealed photos of soldiers in fuel mask on quad motorcycles[/caption]

Iranian soldiers line-up dressed in camouflage mask as a part of Army Day[/caption]

Satellite photos additionally reportedly display mass graves being dug for the sufferers of the outbreak.

Speaking these days, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani mentioned: “Our Army isn’t an emblem of warlordism, however this is a image of give a boost to for the folk and nationwide pursuits.

“The greatness of your job as ‘defenders of the homeland’ and ‘defenders of health’ has been revealed more than ever.”

Iran has tried responsible the devastation attributable to the virus on financial sanctions levied by means of america.

The regime has pleaded for them to be lifted, and mentioned they’re costing Iranian lives all the way through the pandemic – calling them “economic terrorism”.

Meanwhile, Iranian social media superstar Sahar Tabar – recognized as “Zombie Angelina Jolie” – has reportedly reduced in size coronavirus in jail.

