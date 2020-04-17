Friday Jackpot is $159 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 04/17/20 is $159 million, and the drawing will probably be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects once they occur Friday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look if you happen to hang the successful numbers.

Tonight’s 04/17/20 jackpot is $159 million, with a cash-value choice of $125.7 million. The overall jackpot may just build up relying at the selection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Tuesday (04/14/20) for the $145 million jackpot have been: 29-47-65-69-70 with a Mega Ball of 07. The Megaplier was once 4x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, nor was once there a price tag offered that matched the primary 5 white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million.

There have been 10 tickets offered national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. Three of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings value $40,000.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner ahead of that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was once offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is one in all two multi-state lottery video games. Here are tickets from more than one states—Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi—purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. The different multi-state lottery recreation is Powerball, which is performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $20 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in line with line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, talk over with its website online.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $20 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website online for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Friday night time we will be able to publish the Mega Millions 04/17/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots thus far:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL