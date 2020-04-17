Florida Prison Inmate Released Amid Coronavirus Concerns Arrested and Charged With Murder

TAMPA, FL – APRIL 16: Downtown Tampa is lit up in blue lighting fixtures on April 16, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Landmarks and structures around the country are showing blue lighting fixtures to turn fortify for well being care staff and first responders at the entrance traces of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

A Florida inmate who was once launched from jail because of issues over the coronavirus was once arrested and charged with a homicide he allegedly dedicated an afternoon after his unencumber.

Authorities mentioned that Joseph Williams, who was once launched from Orient Road Jail in Tampa on March 19, shot a person useless the next day to come.

Williams was once arrested Monday and charged with second-degree homicide, resisting an officer, being felon in ownership of a firearm and ownership of heroin and drug paraphernalia, in line with a document via the Tampa Bay Times.

States around the nation had been looking to cut back the inmate inhabitants all through the unconventional coronavirus pandemic to keep away from having the virus unfold via crowded jails. Hillsborough County launched 164 inmates from two jails, together with the 26-year-old Williams.

Chad Chronister, the county sheriff, held a press convention on March 19 the place he mentioned: “We want to protect our employees here, we want to protect the remainder of the jail population, and we also feel these low-level non-violent offenders will be better served home with their families.”

Williams certified for this new measure applied via county officers as a result of he was once in incarcerated on “drug charges of possession of heroin, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a first-degree misdemeanor,” The New York Times experiences. He was once launched on a $2,500 bond.

After Williams was once arrested Monday, Chronister mentioned that the suspect “took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while he was out awaiting resolution of a low-level non-violent offense.”

“As a result, I call on the State Attorney to prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law. Every murder, every violent crime, especially those involving a gun, is a sickening example of the worst in our community, especially at a time when our community is working relentlessly to fight against the spread of this deadly COVID-19,” Chronister mentioned.

Williams had two earlier prison convictions, which come with a 2012 conviction for housebreaking and a 2018 conviction for being a felon in ownership of a firearm, and 5 misdemeanor convictions. He has been arrested a complete of 35 occasions, in line with a document via WFLA News Channel eight in Tampa Bay.

Justin Schecker, a reporter with WFLA News, tweeted a video of Williams being booked:

“New video of murder suspect Joseph Williams being booked in jail from the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office. He’s one of the inmates released last month per an order signed by a judge to reduce risk of COVID-19 outbreak in jail. Notice the deputies are wearing masks/gloves.”

Williams seemed in courtroom by way of a video convention Tuesday and is lately being held in prison for a blended bond of over $250,000.