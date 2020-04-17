Fired Employee Accused of Deleting Shipment Records, Delaying Delivery of PPE to Front Lines of Coronavirus Fight

This inventory representation taken on January 28, 2020, presentations a suite of protecting face mask. Christopher Dobbins, of Georgia, used to be named in a prison grievance accusing him of improperly having access to the cargo programs at his former employer, main to behind schedule shipments of PPE.

An Atlanta-area guy used to be arrested Thursday on suspicion of delaying shipments of essential private protecting apparatus (PPE) to the entrance strains of the struggle towards COVID-19 as shortages of those provides fixed.

Christopher Dobbins, 40, used to be named in a prison grievance submitted by way of the Federal Bureau of Investigation accusing him of improperly having access to the cargo programs at his former employer and deleting data in overdue March.

In general, the corporate, Stradis Healthcare—which programs and distributes scientific provides comparable to gloves, mask and robes—estimates that shipments of PPE have been behind schedule by way of one to 3 days.

If officially charged with one depend of the prison statute, Dobbins, of Duluth, Georgia, may just face up to 10 years in jail. He used to be launched from govt custody on an unsecured bond.

“Of course we are disappointed about a former employee who caused the company immeasurable internal harm and caused some temporary delays in our shipping system but our focus is completely consumed in working 24/7 to serve the medical community and the public during this critical time,” Stradis CEO and co-founder Jeff Jacobs instructed Newsweek in a written commentary.

“We initiated the investigation by the FBI and as we cooperate in the case, we trust the justice system will take it from here as this distraction is no longer in the way of our critical day-to-day role in getting vital supplies to our heroes in patient care, and saving lives in the process,” Jacobs added.

In reaction to a request for remark, Dobbins’ legal professional instructed Newsweek that he “looks forward to pleading not guilty to the charge and having his case move through the criminal justice system.”

According to the prison grievance, Dobbins started to create faux log-in knowledge for Stradis’ cargo portal after he used to be disciplined by way of the corporate in August 2019. In early March, Dobbins used to be fired, at which level his professional get entry to to the portal used to be terminated.

But a couple of weeks later, after receiving his remaining severance test, Dobbins logged into the cargo portal the usage of the primary fraudulent credentials and create extra fictitious credentials, the FBI believes.

Using those 2nd credentials, Dobbins, the corporate’s former vice chairman of finance, stands accused of enhancing 115,581 data and deleting 2,371 extra.

“This defendant allegedly disrupted the delivery of personal protective equipment in the middle of a global pandemic,” Byung Pak, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, mentioned in a press liberate. “Scarce medical supplies should go to the healthcare workers and hospitals that need them during the pandemic. The Department of Justice is dedicated to moving quickly on cases like this to bring criminal opportunists to justice and protect the public during these challenging times.”