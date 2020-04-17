Ex-EY whistleblower wins $10.8m in damages

Accountancy company EY has been ordered to pay $10.8m in damages to a whistleblower who claimed it coated up proof of cash laundering.

Auditor Amjad Rihan sued EY after being pressured out of his process in 2014.

A yr previous, Mr Rihan led an audit that came upon Dubai’s largest gold refiner Kaloti had paid out a complete of $5.2bn (£4bn) in money in 2012.

Mr Rihan argued it used to be proof of cash laundering – however EY did not document the job to the government.

EY then helped to hide up against the law – the export to Kaloti in Dubai of gold bars that have been disguised as silver to steer clear of export limits on gold.

A BBC Panorama investigation ultimate yr published the smuggled gold Mr Rihan exposed at Kaloti used to be owned by means of a felony gang that laundered cash for British drug sellers.

The gang had amassed money from drug sellers in the United Kingdom and different European nations. They then laundered the grimy cash by means of purchasing and promoting black marketplace gold.

Documents noticed by means of Panorama and French information company Premieres Lignes confirmed that Renade International – an organization owned by means of a member of the cash laundering gang – offered $146m (£114m) of gold to Kaloti in 2012 by myself.

Twenty-seven participants of the cash laundering gang had been jailed in France in 2017. Kaloti denies any wrongdoing.

Silver and gold

Panorama noticed various drafts of a Kaloti compliance report back to a Dubai regulator. In the preliminary document, Kaloti appeared to admit purchasing gold lined with silver. It stated: “We acknowledge an incident… with the bars coated with silver.”

But EY rewrote the document in order that it stated: “We acknowledge transactions… in which there were certain documentary irregularities.”

The accountancy company became the crime right into a “documentary irregularity”.

On Friday Mr Justice Kerr dominated that EY’s behaviour amounted to skilled misconduct, and that EY bosses had been “responsible for suggesting to Kaloti that it should draft its compliance report in a manner that masked the reality of the Morocco gold issue”

The courtroom discovered EY breached the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, and that it had an obligation of care to take cheap steps to offer protection to Mr Rihan “against economic loss, in the form of loss of future employment opportunity, by providing an ethically safe work environment, free from professional misconduct”

‘Total vindication’

The courtroom awarded Mr Rihan $10,843,941 in US bucks and £117,950 in damages.

Mr Rihan stated: “Almost seven years of agony for me and my family has come to an end with a total vindication by the court. My life was turned upside down as I was cruelly and harshly punished for insisting on doing my job ethically, professionally and lawfully in relation to the gold audits in Dubai.”

His solicitor Paul Dowling from legislation company Leigh Day stated: “I am delighted that our client has finally received justice in his case. This important judgment sends a clear message to would-be whistleblowers that they do not have to tolerate unethical conduct within their organisation, no matter how high up the chain it goes.”

EY has informed the BBC it’s “surprised and disappointed by the judge’s decision” and can enchantment the ruling.