Elon Musk Publishes List of Hospitals Tesla Sent ‘Ventilators’ to after Claims None Were Delivered to California

Elon Musk has spoke back to complaint of his corporate’s ventilator deliveries and printed what he says is a partial record of hospitals that had been despatched the life-saving devices.

The Tesla CEO mentioned Thursday that the string of recipients equipped the “exact specifications of each unit” ahead of shipments and mentioned deliveries had been “based on direct requests from their ICU wards,” and he addressed media reviews that relayed a remark pronouncing no ventilators had arrived in California.

Musk mentioned final month greater than 1,255 FDA-approved ventilators had been purchased from China and despatched to California, an effort described as “heroic” by way of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But it later emerged that the gadgets being despatched to amenities had been basically “non-invasive” and may just no longer be used to deal with serious COVID-19 instances with out being changed. A tussle over the definition of ventilator persevered this week after state officers claimed that none were despatched from Tesla.

“Elon Musk and his team told the state that he had procured ventilators and wanted to distribute them directly to hospitals with shortages,” a spokesperson for California governor Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services advised CNN in a remark on Wednesday.

“The Administration is communicating every day with hospitals across the state about their ventilator supply and to date we have not heard of any hospital system that has received a ventilator directly from Tesla or Musk.” The statement was once temporarily criticized by way of Musk on social media.

“What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists,” the billionaire technologist wrote on Twitter, ahead of at once interesting to the social media account of Gov. Newsom with a request to “fix this misunderstanding.”

Musk posted pictures and piece of email he mentioned proved some hospitals had already gained the clinical tools, even supposing it was once no longer right away transparent what kind of ventilator he was once referencing.

These had been according to direct requests from their ICU wards, with precise specs of every unit equipped ahead of cargo

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

As Newsweek prior to now reported, Musk used the time period to describe non-invasive apparatus shipped to New York City when he was once referring to a Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) gadget.

BiPAP gadgets, an identical in design to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, are used to lend a hand a affected person to breath however they don’t ship oxygen to the lungs like a standard ventilator.

“A mask or nose ‘ventilator’ with moderately increased oxygen percentage will help,” Musk wrote on Twitter the previous day. “This is common in hospitals. Intubation, where a tube is jammed down your throat under sedation and you’re fed high pressure, pure oxygen for several days to weeks is questionable.”

He added: “I literally have the receipts!! This is so dumb.” Based on his pictures, no less than one invasive ventilating gadget—reportedly made by way of Medtronic—was once gained by way of a New Jersey clinical middle.

The lack of invasive ventilators, which might be considerably dearer and time-consuming to produce than extra commonplace respiring aids, was once first reported by way of The Sacramento Bee.

In a remark to Politico the previous day, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services Director Christina Ghaly showed that Tesla had delivered 100 bilevel sure airway force devices in March. She mentioned officers had been thankful for make stronger, however didn’t reference invasive ventilators.

“They have been distributed to hospitals in our system and are being used as intended. These units are used for breathing and airway support, reducing the need for certain patients to be placed on mechanical ventilation,” Ghaly elaborated. The San Francisco Chronicle reported one clinical middle on Musk’s record, Sonoma Valley Hospital, showed it gained six CPAP devices, no longer six ventilators.

Gov. Newsom mentioned in a press convention the previous day that he was once no longer mindful of the partial record launched on-line by way of Musk and did indirectly deal with the subject of invasive ventilators.

He mentioned: “I recognize Elon, I recognize others that experience in point of fact stepped up and lent their make stronger and presented much more make stronger past what has been made public.

“Apparently there was once a listing that got here in of a host of hospitals, I used to be no longer in my opinion mindful of that record. I’m very inspired that he put out that record. And the ones particular hospitals, that is the place he were sending the ones assets. I glance ahead to studying extra about the place they went.”

Tesla has been contacted for remark. California well being officers mentioned in an replace the previous day there were greater than 26,180 sure COVID-19 infections and no less than 890 deaths recorded within the state.

