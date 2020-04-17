Debenhams strikes deals to rescue most stores

Image copyright

Debenhams says it has struck deals with landlords to stay most of its 142 stores open after it fell into management closing week.

It has agreed phrases on 120 branches and is in “advanced” talks on the rest of its property, it added.

But seven stores is not going to reopen when the federal government lifts coronavirus restrictions on non-essential stores.

However, the dep. retailer chain said a “handful” extra websites may well be in danger.

Chief govt Stefaan Vansteenkiste mentioned: “I’m thrilled with the development we’re making with our landlord discussions, which displays the pragmatic view the majority of them are taking of the present marketplace stipulations.

“We have agreed phrases at the overwhelming majority of our UK stores and talks are continuing undoubtedly at the the rest, positioning us to reopen those stores when govt laws allow.

“Regrettably we have been unable to reach agreement on seven stores and these will not be reopening, and I’d like to express my thanks to our colleagues in these stores at what I know is a difficult time for everyone.”

The stores which is not going to reopen are:

Truro Stratford-upon-Avon Salisbury Westfield, west London Warrington Leamington Spa South Shields

In all, 422 workers around the seven stores shall be affected and feature been knowledgeable, Debenhams mentioned.

It added that the plan to shut 28 extra stores as a part of closing yr’s corporate voluntary association remained, however the aim was once there would nonetheless be a Debenhams of greater than 100 UK stores.

Debenhams is lately in what it describes as a “light touch” management to give protection to it from prison motion from collectors whilst its division stores are closed.

The store remains to be buying and selling on-line “normally” whilst its stores are closed.

It has furloughed nearly all of its personnel who’re being paid underneath the federal government’s coronavirus process retention scheme which can pay 80% of a employee’s wage up to £2,500 a month.

The lockdown has exacerbated the pressures the retail sector was once already dealing with.

Arcadia, which is managed by way of Sir Philip Green, is reported to be getting ready to stroll clear of a variety of its belongings rentals.

The company which owns a number of widely recognized High Street chains together with Topshop and Miss Selfridge, has furloughed 14,500 of its 16,000 workers because the coronavirus lockdown and mentioned its board participants and senior management are taking pay cuts of between 25% and 50%.

Arcadia could also be dealing with uncertainty over the way forward for its concessions in Debenhams’ stores.