‘Daily Show’ Goes After Fox News With Their Latest Twitter Poll

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show requested audience to vote on their favourite screenshot from a Fox News broadcast that is aired all the way through the pandemic.

The Trevor Noah-hosted display requested its audience which of 4 screenshots was once maximum iconic. Fans’ choices integrated: a ballot from Lou Dobbs Tonight asking how President Donald Trump’s efficiency has been all the way through the coronavirus pandemic (“Superb”, “Great”, and “Very Good” are the choices),Trish Regan with subsequent to a field that reads, “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam,” a shot from Hannity appearing 0 loss of life toll from the virus, and Laura Ingraham’s “Gratitude and Perspective” for “Trump Holding Nation Together During Outbreak.”

The ultimate result of the ballot dubbed Dobbs and his “Very Good” ballot victorious receiving 48 p.c of the votes, Sean Hannity’s “0 Deaths” got here in an in depth 2d with 35 p.c of the vote.

Vote for essentially the most iconic Fox News screenshot of the pandemic:

— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 16, 2020

Regan and Ingraham trailed with 11 p.c and 6 p.c, respectively. Also, when you had been questioning about the result of Dobb’s ballot, “Superb” gained via a landslide with 79 p.c of the votes on Twitter. “Great” and “Very Good” simplest gained about 12 and 9 p.c, respectively.

Naturally, the result of the ballot sparked debate amongst fanatics on par with pairings like LeBron James and Michael Jordan or Beatles as opposed to Stones.

have you ever no longer noticed the ballot?

— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) April 17, 2020

Other fanatics jumped in with their very own tips, together with a ballot that some other Twitter person answered was once an “aggravated assault on statistics.” Another particular person shared screenshots of one in every of Trump’s addresses, the place the ticker underneath the president makes use of a colon as a substitute of a comma, which turns the tone of the clicking convention extra accusatory. Someone else nominated some other ironic shot of Hannity.

Trevor Noah speaks onstage all the way through the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ hosted a ballot inquiring for essentially the most iconic Fox News screenshot all the way through the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Like many TV hosts, Noah has been broadcasting The Daily Show from his own residence, calling it “The Daily Social Distancing Show.” In a published this week, Noah hilariously mentioned some quite a lot of coronavirus conspiracies together with that it originated from bat soup, that it was once a weapon designed to takedown the aged, and that it was once led to via 5G.

Before ironically appearing the speculation’s ridiculousness, Noah hilariously confirmed his make stronger for the 5G idea. “Burn those cell phone towers down!” We gotta put an finish to coronavirus,” he cheered. “And all staff chats!”

Noah mentioned that although the theories were disproven, he’d nonetheless take preventative measures like no longer ordering the highly spiced bat sandwich from Popeyes. “I additionally determined I’m no longer going to get old-it’s simply too dangerous,” he quipped. Noah also said that his days using a cell phone were done, and he was going back to using a pager. “Yeah, I do know that makes it tougher to ship nudes, however I’m going to do my absolute best,” he mentioned.