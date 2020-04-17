Coronavirus Quack Cures Like Cow Urine, Fasting and Cognac Are Being Promoted by Authority Figures Around the World

Highly questionable remedies for COVID-19 together with ingesting cow urine were promoted by political leaders since the pandemic started.

A number of evidence-free therapies that still come with fasting and ingesting cognac were touted by authority figures round the global. In India, “cow urine parties” were arranged to assist revelers sign up for forces and eat the waste product, which some falsely declare can kill coronavirus, along cow dung. It’s unclear whether or not social distancing tips are maintained all the way through the events.

“We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine,” birthday celebration attendee Om Prakash advised Reuters.

A consultant of India’s conservative nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party was once arrested after he arranged a birthday celebration remaining month as the nation started enforcing restrictions on huge gatherings in the wake of the pandemic.

He was once arrested after a bystander claimed to were compelled to drink the urine, which led to a go back and forth to the sanatorium for nausea and vomiting. Party management vociferously defended the consultant and claimed the arrest was once an affront to democracy quickly after.

“When he distributed it he clearly said it was cow urine, he didn’t force anyone to drink it,” a birthday celebration chief advised Indian press company PTI. “It has not been proved whether it is harmful or not. So how can just police arrest him without any reason? This is completely undemocratic.”

Cow urine has been falsely claimed to be efficient in treating COVID-19, along a bunch of different sicknesses and diseases.

Pavel Sipachev/Getty

Drinking the urine of any animal is neither secure nor efficient for treating COVID-19 or every other illness. No respected proof means that ingesting liquid of any kind is efficacious in opposition to the virus, even if a number of different ingredients have additionally been proposed.

In Kenya, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promoted the arguably extra palatable drink cognac, urging that Hennessy logo cognac be allotted along meals passed out to the needy. The advice was once reportedly in line with a false declare that the World Health Organization (WHO) had really helpful ingesting alcohol to chase away the virus.

Consuming alcohol has no impact on the pathogen and may scale back the frame’s herbal skill to combat off an infection, in step with the WHO. Hennessy warned Kenyans in opposition to believing that ingesting their product would save you or deal with COVID-19.

Other ingredients that leaders round the global have recommended eating to regard the virus come with lemongrass tea, garlic, peppers and onions. Refraining from eating anything else by fasting has additionally been touted as a possible treatment for the illness.

A Brazilian congressman who doubles as a conservative Pentecostal preacher claimed that in the future of fasting and prayer would produce a “miracle” that will see the virus eliminated from the nation. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has disregarded the virus as “a little flu,” agreed that one of these day would “free Brazil from this evil.”

Newsweek reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO for remark however neither spoke back in time for newsletter.