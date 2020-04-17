Coronavirus: Freeze on pawn, payday and car loan payments

Image copyright

People suffering with payday loans, car finance and pawn store borrowing might be granted a fee vacation underneath plans by means of the City watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) mentioned the measures would assist debtors who’re experiencing cash issues amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The FCA desires motor finance companies to grant a three-month freeze.

It could also be asking companies specialising in rent-to-own, buy-now-pay-later and pawnbroking loans to prolong repayments.

Those other people with a payday loan might be given a one-month reprieve underneath the FCA’s plan.

Last week, the watchdog introduced a three-month freeze on loan and bank card repayments.

“We are very aware of the continued struggle people are facing as a result of the pandemic,” mentioned the FCA’s period in-between leader govt, Christopher Woolard.

“These measures build on the interventions we announced last week and will provide much-needed relief to consumers during these difficult times.”

‘Temporary monetary difficulties’

The FCA will discuss with finance companies and expects to finalise proposals by means of 24 April, “with them coming into force shortly afterwards”.

Motor finance firms had been requested to not repossess vehicles or finish loan agreements with shoppers who’re “experiencing temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus”.

The FCA additionally mentioned firms must now not adjust contracts in an “unfair” method, similar to the use of the transient fall in car costs led to by means of the pandemic to switch the so-called balloon fee anticipated on the finish of an settlement.

Meanwhile, pawnbrokers had been prompt to not promote pieces that suffering shoppers have borrowed towards.

The FCA mentioned: “If the firm has already informed the consumer they intend to sell the item, they should suspend the sale during the payment freeze.”

The watchdog mentioned the proposed freeze on payday loan reimbursement was once a shorter one-month length as it “reflects both the much shorter length of most loans and, given interest rates tend to be higher than for other high-cost credit products, prevents firms from accruing additional interest during the freeze period”.

It mentioned on the finish of the prolong, companies must permit the buyer to pay off the deferred quantity in an reasonably priced method, similar to one unmarried fee or in smaller instalments.

“We have tailored our measures to specific products,” mentioned Mr Woolard. “For all these proposals, companies and shoppers must imagine the volume of pastime which would possibly building up, and steadiness this towards the desire for fast transient toughen.

“If a fee freeze is not within the buyer’s pursuits, companies must be offering an alternate resolution, probably together with the waiving of pastime and fees or rescheduling the time period of the loan.”