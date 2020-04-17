Coronavirus care home ‘massacre’ probed by Italian police after 190 die amid claims staff BANNED from wearing masks





A CORONAVIRUS care home “massacre” is being probed by the Italian police after 190 other folks died amid claims staff have been banned from wearing masks.

The Pio Albergo Trivulzio nursing home in Milan – the most important facility of its sort in Italy – is below investigation.

Prosecutors introduced a probe as care staff allege bosses instructed them not to put on protecting tools for concern of alarming the home’s citizens.

The deaths were branded a “massacre” amid the coronavirus pandemic – which has claimed greater than 22,000 lives in Italy.

Staff have claimed control downplayed the chance of an infection and wrongly attributed reasons of demise.

The home denies any wrongdoing, blaming the cascade of deaths of a loss of virus checking out kits for its 1,000 citizens, stories MailOnline.

Police seized the home’s data on Monday after Lombardy’s govenour Attilio Fontana opened an inquiry.

Relatives also are challenging solutions as Italy continues to reel from the outbreak, being the second one worst impacted country on the planet after the United States.

A bunch referred to as the Committee for Justice and Truth for Victims of Trivulzio is establishing relations who’re taking into account prison motion.

La Repubblica stories the home’s provide of masks used to be taken to be given to “those who really needed them”.

The home has mentioned it adopted all safety protocols and is cooperating with investigators.

Alessandro Azzoni, whose 76-year-old mum as on the home, mentioned: “The situation in the home is completely out of control and the people inside are either sick or not yet sick, but they’re not being cared for in the way they need to be.”

Another offended relative Teresa Fusco mentioned her dad stuck coronavirus within the home, pronouncing “staff said it was impossible”.

Photos have emerged of 9 our bodies within the home’s mortuary and the chapel stuffed with coffins.

Rossella Delcuratolo, from the CISL union, claims about 200 staff were inflamed with coronavirus.

She additionally claims 17 sufferers from hospitals have been transferred to the care home in March to disencumber beds – bringing with them the coronavirus.

Ms Delcuratolo instructed The Guardian: “The [home] has been blending sufferers who’re ill with those that are smartly, and because of this individuals are loss of life.

“It’s a massacre that could have been avoided if they had listened – on March 11 I asked for all staff to wear face masks, but it didn’t happen.”

Deputy well being minister Pierpaolo Sileri instructed Radio Capital the army police’s well being squad can be accumulating proof.

Italian government concern the country – which has 23 in keeping with cent of its inhabitants over the age of 65 – has massive numbers of unaccounted for coronavirus deaths throughout nursing properties.

Some 600 different care properties throughout Italy also are below investigation of top ranges of deaths.

Italy has the absolute best demise toll in Europe – however government imagine they have got handed the height and at the moment are starting to ease lockdown measures.

Wider containment measures can be in position till a minimum of May 3 amid fears of a 2d wave.

The govt is thinking about a seven-day paintings week to assist leap get started the financial system after the disaster.









