‘Cool Runnings’ Real-Life Jamaican Bobsleigh Team Member Sam Clayton Dies of Coronavirus

Sam Clayton Jr., one of the boys who impressed the preferred Cool Runnings film, died past due final month of coronavirus, it has emerged.

The 58-year-old used to be section of the Jamaican bobsleigh group that captured the hearts of sports activities enthusiasts the world over after qualifying for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.

Clayton, who’s survived via his spouse, Annie, a daughter, 3 sons and 3 grandchildren, used to be now not section of the four-man group that crashed at the ultimate run in Calgary, however former teammate Devon Harris described him as having a significant affect at the group.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing of my teammate Samuel Clayton,” Harris used to be quoted as pronouncing via TMZ.

“Although he never made the Olympic team Sammy was an integral part of the Jamaica bobsled team.”

“He was among the very first four selected to spearhead Jamaica’s entrance into winter sports and the Winter Olympics.”

“He was an amazing human being who will be sadly missed.”

Following his athletic profession, Clayton became his consideration to track and turned into a famend manufacturer and sound engineer, taking part with bands the world over.

In reality, it used to be David R. Hinds, the singer of U.Ok.-based band Steel Pulse, with which Clayton labored, who disclosed that the previous athlete had died on March 31.

“Most important of all, in this thieving, cutthroat music industry of ours, he was trustworthy,” Hinds instructed The New York Times previous this week. “Where Sam towered over the rest of his peers, is that he held dearly every task he did, no matter how small, or how tedious. They all got his relentless undivided attention.”

Jamaica turned into the primary tropical country to participate within the Winter Olympics in 1988, with a four-man workforce comprising Harris, Dudley Stokes, Michael White and last-minute alternative Chris Stokes.

The former of the Stokes brothers and White additionally competed within the two-man tournament, completing 30th out of 41 groups.

However, it used to be the four-man group that grabbed the headlines as without equal underdog tale.

Coached via the past due Howard Siler, who competed within the 1972 and 1980 Winter Olympics bobsledder for the U.S., the Jamaican workforce ranked third-last and second-last within the first two runs, earlier than crashing within the 1/3 run.

The sled careened into the wall of the monitor and flipped over, earlier than the four-man workforce climbed out of the sled and driven it to the end line. The quartet’s journey in Calgary equipped the foundation for the 1993 film Cool Runnings, by which the past due John Candy performed the trainer.

Since its debut in Calgary, Jamaica has entered a two-man workforce at each Winter Olympics with the exception of 2004, 2008 and 2018, whilst it fielded a four-man group in 1992, 1994 and 1998.

At the latest Winter Olympics two years in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Jamaica entered a lady’s group for the primary time.

The Jamaican 4 guy bobsleigh group in motion on the Calgary Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 1988 in Calgary, Canada.

David Yarrow/Getty