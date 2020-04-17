Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Cristina, Who Has Coronavirus, Believes 2 of Their Children Had Covid-19 in Past 2 Months

CNN host Chris Cuomo on Thursday night time stated that his spouse, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, who lately examined sure for the coronavirus, believes two of their youngsters had the illness in the previous few months.

Cuomo, who introduced his personal COVID-19 prognosis overdue final month, has been updating the general public about his fight with the virus all through his weeknightly cable information display Cuomo Prime Time, which he has persisted to anchor from the basement of his house below quarantine. Last night time, he showed that his spouse had additionally examined sure for the radical coronavirus 17 days after his prognosis used to be found out.

During a CNN coronavirus the city corridor this night, Cuomo informed CNN host Anderson Cooper and leader clinical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that his spouse “believes that two of them have had it in the past two months,” in connection with the virus and his youngsters. Cuomo famous that his spouse’s trust is best anecdotal and stated “we just don’t know,” however pointed to signs reminiscent of “sinus, fever and lethargy” as indicators that counsel they did.

Cuomo, who has 3 youngsters, didn’t specify which two of his youngsters his spouse thinks had COVID-19. “I think we’re going to find out that coronavirus has been in his country since October, that there’ve been cases,” he stated. “How many have you heard say, ‘I think I had it.’ Those cases are abounding all over the country.”

When requested about his an infection, Cuomo stated he is feeling “better than I deserve.” On his spouse’s an infection, Cuomo stated that her signs are “completely different” to his personal.

“She’s stronger than I am,” he stated. “She’s got a stronger immune system, a stronger constitution and a stronger character. She lost her sense of smell and taste, but no fever. Sinus pressure in her head and a little bit of residual frustration at me, because I’m almost certainly how she got sick.”

Cuomo went on to expose that they’re now quarantined one after the other, and can proceed to be for some other two weeks “out of an abundance of caution” as medical doctors can not verify that he is immune from being reinfected. “Our house is dependent on a 17-year-old,” the host stated. “My daughter, Bella, who’s stepping up. This is now Lord of the Flies in my house. The kids are in control.”

Dr. Dyan Hes, a New York City pediatrician at Gramercy Pediatrics, urged folks in the world to perform below the belief that their youngsters have the coronavirus in the event that they display signs, regardless of how gentle. In an interview with CBS News this week, he stated that he believes “probably 80 percent of the children have coronavirus.”

“We are not testing children. I’m in New York City. I can’t get my patients tested,” he stated. “And we have to assume, if they are sick, they have coronavirus. Most of them, probably 80 to 90 percent of them, are asymptomatic.”

A record, launched by way of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 6, discovered that kids infrequently evolved serious sickness from COVID-19. “Although most cases reported among children to date have not been severe, clinicians should maintain a high index of suspicion for COVID-19 infection in children and monitor for progression of illness, particularly among infants and children with underlying conditions,” the record stated.

The CDC has reported no less than 3 home deaths amongst youngsters led to by way of the virus.