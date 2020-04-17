Bernie Sanders Asks Supporters to Donate to Democratic Party, ‘Show Commitment to Party Unity’

Senator Bernie Sanders despatched his supporters an electronic mail Friday urging them donate to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Sanders recommended former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday after chucking up the sponge of the race for president the former week. The impartial senator who two times sought the Democratic nomination requested supporters to donate to the DNC within the title of “party unity.”

“My campaign for president may be over, but our struggle continues,” the e-mail says. “That struggle begins with defeating Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history, but it does not end there.”

“I will also be doing everything in my power to elect strong progressives at every level of government,” it continues. “Make a $7 contribution to the Democratic Unity Fund today to show your commitment to party unity by helping elect Democrats nationwide.”

Former President Barack Obama, who recommended Biden Tuesday, introduced the advent of the Democratic Unity Fund in May 2019, pronouncing it was once meant to deliver the celebration in combination at the back of the eventual Democratic nominee.

“I’m excited that the DNC asked me to announce a bold new effort: The Democratic Unity Fund,” Obama stated in an electronic mail on the time. “The Democratic Unity Fund is a promise that whoever earns our nomination, he or she will have a strong, united, and well-organized DNC ready to spring into action the moment the general election starts.”

Despite the endorsement, a variety of Sanders supporters have expressed resistance to the theory of supporting the previous vp within the upcoming election, insisting that too lots of the coverage positions presented through Sanders are absent in Biden’s platform. Former Sanders marketing campaign Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray made it transparent she was once no longer endorsing Biden in a while after Sanders made his endorsement.

“With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don’t endorse Joe Biden,” Gray tweeted on Monday. “I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those.”

Sanders famous that Gray was once now not “on the payroll” all through a Tuesday interview with the Associated Press. He additionally instructed his supporters to strengthen his former rival irrespective of any variations, insisting that defeating President Donald Trump is extra vital.

“I believe that it’s irresponsible for anybody to say, ‘Well, I disagree with Joe Biden—I disagree with Joe Biden!—and therefore I’m not going to be involved,'” Sanders stated all through the interview.

Some supporters of Sanders have additionally been reluctant to get at the back of Biden due to an allegation that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide Tara Reade in 1993. Biden and his marketing campaign have denied the allegation, pronouncing that the incident “absolutely did not happen.”

