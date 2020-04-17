Beaches Reopen in Parts of California as State Begins to Loosen Coronavirus Restrictions

Beaches and parks in Santa Cruz County reopened Thursday as California and different states around the nation started discussing plans to elevate stay-at-home orders. Public areas in California counties which were more difficult hit by way of the coronavirus pandemic stay closed.

“We are, please, asking you not to congregate into groups, because that’s going to force us to probably shut this down again,” Santa Cruz Chief of Police Andrew Mills warned citizens Thursday.

Santa Cruz issued a one-week order to shut county seashores, parks and different leisure areas on April 8. The order expired Wednesday, regardless that the county’s stay-at-home order stays in impact via May 3. Residents have been inspired to proceed working towards social distancing and put on mask whilst in public, and areas the place keeping up six toes of distance between other folks is tricky—together with basketball courts, skate parks and playgrounds—are nonetheless closed.

Santa Cruz County lifted its seashore closures on April 16 as California started discussing plans to reopen the state.

Carol M. Highsmith/Getty

California—which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated was once first to file a case of group transmission—changed into the primary state to factor a stay-at-home order on March 19. The order got here in a while after Governor Gavin Newsom despatched a letter to President Donald Trump projecting 56 % of California citizens would contract the virus inside an eight-week length if fast motion was once no longer taken.

Public well being officers all through the state started ultimate open public areas throughout the subsequent couple of weeks as seashores, trails and parks persevered to see heavy foot site visitors. In Santa Cruz, Health Officer Gail Newel stated in a public well being order the county was once issuing seashore closures due to “an unusually high volume of use of beaches, trails, parks and other recreation areas, which is impeding the practice of safe and necessary social distancing.”

Crowds at seashores in Southern California necessitated previous closures, which stay in impact. In Los Angeles County—the place the coronavirus has hit toughest in the state with 10,854 showed circumstances and 455 deaths as of April 16—seashores closed on March 27.

San Diego County—which has the state’s 2d biggest quantity of circumstances with 2,087 showed and 63 deaths reported as of April 15—additionally issued its seashore closures ultimate month. In comparability, Santa Cruz had showed 96 COVID-19 circumstances and two deaths by way of April 15.

Newsom started discussing the state’s choices for lifting stay-at-home orders previous this week. His plan so far does no longer specify a timeline for returning the state to industry as same old; as a substitute, he stated growth is dependent upon six key signs, which come with the state’s checking out capability and talent to implement social distancing.

Across the rustic, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York led a small coalition of state leaders who engaged in identical discussions about how best possible to reopen their state economies. Though state and native leaders will in the end make a decision when and the way to reopen, Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force shared nationwide pointers for lifting stay-at-home orders on Thursday.