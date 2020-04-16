Robinhood to raise at an $8 billion valuation, sources say





Robinhood, the inventory buying and selling app aimed at millennials, suffered extraordinary outages in March all through the Dow’s greatest one-day level achieve in historical past, and sidelined purchasers hoping to capitalize available on the market’s volatility.

Now the startup in the middle of an upround, sources say. Robinhood is elevating kind of $250 million in investment led via present investor Sequoia that may anoint the corporate with a pre-money valuation of about $8 billion (or a valuation ahead of accounting for the brand new funding), as first reported via Bloomberg.

Sources with wisdom of the subject upload that the numbers might shift because the spherical has but to shut and the corporate continues to be within the technique of nailing down some collaborating traders.

It’s an uptick in valuation for Robinhood, which up to now raised $323 million at a valuation of $7.6 billion for its Series E spherical led via DST Global. Other present traders for the corporate come with GV, Index Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Dragoneer, Kleiner Perkins, and Ribbit Capital.

While Robinhood continues to be managing fallout from its outage, the document visitors due to the marketplace’s coronavirus brought on up and downs, has additionally led to document account signups.

Robinhood declined to remark.

Should the airways get a bailout? On one hand, the commute business has been bothered via an unpredictable Act of God. On the opposite, the Big Four have channeled 70% in their overall internet source of revenue into buybacks and dividends within the final 3 years—leaving the business in a flimsy state to climate a monetary downturn that has hit the commute business first.

Here’s the place the federal government has landed: $50 billion of the government’s $2 trillion stimulus package deal has been earmarked for passenger carriers. But primary carriers can have to forgo inventory buybacks and dividends, in all probability for years, and impose strict caps on C-suite pay. Read it right here.

There’s been vigorous chatter concerning the matter—so I ponder—do you, Term Sheet readers, suppose airways will have to get a aid package deal? Let me know why or why no longer.

Startup Layoffs: Online actual property corporate OpenDoor has laid off 600. VSCO had reduce a 3rd of its group of workers. SoftBank-backed Zume laid off every other spherical of about 200. Carta lays off 161 because it raises extra investment at the next valuation.





